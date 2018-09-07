England 60/0, Alastair Cook 31, Keaton Jennings 22, England vs India, 5th Test match, Day 1 LIVE updates: Virat Kohli and men are all set to take England in the last and 5th match of the 5 match series at the Kennington Oval in London. Team India will be hoping to bag the last match of the series and end the England tour on a winning note. Although, Joe Root and men have already sealed the 5 match series by 3-1 but are will look to pile more misery on the struggling Indian side by clinching the final Test as well.
England has won the toss and elected the bat first.
England playing XI:
Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Moeen Ali, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.
India playing XI:
Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
Live Blog
Wicket!!!
Ravindra Jadeja gets the first breakthrough for India. Keaton Jennings out for 23 runs. England 60/1, Alastair Cook 31, Keaton Jennings 2.
England 60/1,(23 over)
Mohammed Shami bowls a maiden and testing English batsmen's patience by his tight line and length. England 60/0, Alastair Cook 31, Keaton Jennings 2 after 23 overs.
England 60/0, (22 overs)
Indian bowlers are still looking for the first breakthrough, but English batsmen Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings are playing safe. England 60/0 after 22 overs.
England 56/0 ( 20 overs)
Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings are playing steadily and have scored 56 runs in the first 20 overs against India. While Indian skipper has introduced 5 bowlers so far. England 56/0 after 20 overs.
England 53/0 (18 overs)
Ravindra Jadeja allows English batsmen to score 5 runs in his second over.
England 53/0, Alastair Cook 28, Keaton Jennings 19 in the 5th Test match at Kennington Oval stadium in London.
England 49/0 (16 overs)
Another change from India skipper, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack, but a bad over for the visitors as it gives away 9 runs. England 49/0, Alastair Cook 27, Keaton Jennings 16 after 16 overs.
Mohammed Shami comes into the attack
Pacer Mohammed Shami replaces Jasprit Bumrah and Keaton Jennings welcomes him with a boundary towards the third man. England 39/0, Alastair Cook 18, Keaton Jennings 20 after 15 overs.
Hanuman Vihari replaces Ishant Sharma
Off-spinner hanuman comes into the attack as the first change in bowling and bowls a good over that allows English batsmen to score only 1 run. England 32/0 after 14 overs.
Four!!!
After playing 5 dot balls, Keaton Jennings punishes the last delivery of Jasprit Bumrah's over for a boundary. England 31/0, Alastair Cook 17, Keaton Jennings 12, 5th Test match at Kennington Oval stadium in London.
England 27/0 (12 overs)
English batsmen Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings are playing carefully and only hitting to the bad deliveries. Another good over from Ishant Sharma that allows hosts to score only 1 run. England 27/0, Alastair Cook 17, Keaton Jennings 8, 5th Test match at Kennington Oval stadium in London.
England 26/0 (11 overs)
It was a good and tight over from Jasprit Bumrah as Keaton Jennings scored only 1 run of the last delivery after playing 5 dot balls. England 26/0, Alastair Cook 17, Keaton Jennings 7, England vs India, 5th Test match, Day 1 at Kennington Oval stadium in London.
Back to back boundaries for England
Alastair Cook has compensated last over's run in the 9th over by hitting 2 back to back boundaries to Jasprit Bumrah. England 24/0, Alastair Cook 17, Keaton Jennings 6, 5th Test match at Kennington Oval stadium in London.
Ishant Sharma bowls another maiden, England 16/0
Ishant Sharma has been using his experience against the English batsmen and bowling with a tight line and length. England 16/0, Alastair Cook 9, Keaton Jennings 6, 5th Test match at Kennington Oval stadium in London
England 16/0
Jasptit Bumrah has been bowling well throughout the series against England. England 16/0, Alastair Cook 9, Keaton Jennings 6, 5th Test match at Kennington Oval stadium in London.
Maiden over
What an over!!! Pacer Ishant Sharma bowls 6 dot balls to Alastair Cook. Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah are trying to take the benefit of the English condition. England 13/0, Alastair Cook 8, Keaton Jennings 4, England vs India, 5th Test match, Day 1 LIVE updates
England 13/0 (5 overs)
Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings are facing Indian pacer Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah at the Kennington Oval stadium in London. England 13/0, Alastair Cook 8, Keaton Jennings 4.
Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings start the innings
English opener Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings walk in to bat for England in the 5th Test match against India at the Kennington Oval, London.
England won the toss, opts to bat
English skipper Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat first in the 5th test match of the 5 match series against India.