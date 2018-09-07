England 60/0, Alastair Cook 31, Keaton Jennings 22, England vs India, 5th Test match, Day 1 LIVE updates: India vs England, 5th Test match, Day 1 LIVE updates, Eng vs Ind, India vs England 5th test match, England vs India 5th test LIVE score and updates, India vs England test match score and updates, Virat Kohli, Joe root, Shikhar Dhawan.

England 60/0, Alastair Cook 31, Keaton Jennings 22, England vs India, 5th Test match, Day 1 LIVE updates: Virat Kohli and men are all set to take England in the last and 5th match of the 5 match series at the Kennington Oval in London. Team India will be hoping to bag the last match of the series and end the England tour on a winning note. Although, Joe Root and men have already sealed the 5 match series by 3-1 but are will look to pile more misery on the struggling Indian side by clinching the final Test as well.

England has won the toss and elected the bat first.

#INDVsENG 5th Test Day 1: England wins the toss and elects to bat first. pic.twitter.com/hI14q8xd9T — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2018

England playing XI:

Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Moeen Ali, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

India playing XI:

Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Live Blog

