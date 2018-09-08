England 237/8, Jos Buttler 23, Stuart Broad 11, England vs India, 5th Test match, Day 2 LIVE updates: On the second day of the 5th Test match between India and England at the Kennington Oval stadium of London, Jos Buttler (11) and Adil Rashid (4) will continue to bat for their side. While Virat Kohli and men will be looking to dismantle the English tail as soon as possible. On the Day 1, England scored 198 runs with the loss of 7 wickets. Opener Alastair Cook (71) and all-rounder Adil Rashid (50) scored thier half-centuries and had provided a steady start to the home team, but in the last session of the day, Indian bowling unit wreaked havoc English middle order and picked up 6 wickets.
On the Day 2 of the 5th test match, England will resume the play from 198/7 runs.
England 234/8 (100 overs)
After 100 overs, England has scored 234 runs with the loss of 8 wickets. All-rounder Jos Buttler and tailender Stuart Broad are currently playing on the crease and facing Indian bowling line up.
England 227/8 (99 overs)
A good over for England as Ishant Sharma allows 7 runs from it. Stuart Broad scored a boundary on the 5th ball of his over. England 227/8 after 99 overs.
Stuart Broad comes to bat
After the dismissal of England's seventh wicket, Stuart Broad comes to bat in place of Adil Rashid. England 214/8.
Wicket!!!
Jasprit Bumrah gets the first breakthrough of the day as he dismisses Adil Rashid (15).India cheering as England 8 down for 214 runs in 97.1 overs.
England 214/7 (97 overs)
Ishant Sharma bowl another good over, which allows only 2 runs of it. England 214/7 after 97 overs.
England 212 (96 overs)
England tail-enders Adil Rashid (14) and Jos Buttler (15) are eying to build a good partnership and repair the damage caused by Indian bowlers yesterday. While Virat and men are looking to end England's first inning as soon as possible.
England 204/7
Indian speedsters Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah have started the games in same attacking manner, in which they were bowling yesterday and dismissed 6 quick wickets in the last session. England 204/7 after 94 overs.
England 203/7 (92 overs)
Adil Rashid is looking confident on the Day 2 as he opens his account for the day with a boundary. England 203/7 after 92 overs.
England 198/7
English batsmen Jos Buttler (11) and Adil Rashid (4) resumes batting for England on the day 2 of the Oval Test.
