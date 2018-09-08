England 237/8, Jos Buttler 23, Stuart Broad 11, England vs India, 5th Test match, Day 2 LIVE updates: On the second day of the 5th Test match between India and England at the Kennington Oval stadium of London, Jos Buttler (11) and Adil Rashid (4) will continue to bat for their side. While Virat Kohli and men will be looking to dismantle the English tail as soon as possible. On the Day 1, England scored 198 runs with the loss of 7 wickets. Opener Alastair Cook (71) and all-rounder Adil Rashid (50) scored thier half-centuries and had provided a steady start to the home team, but in the last session of the day, Indian bowling unit wreaked havoc English middle order and picked up 6 wickets.

On the Day 2 of the 5th test match, England will resume the play from 198/7 runs.

Live Blog

