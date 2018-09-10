England 253/2, Alastair Cook 108, Joe Root 96, England vs India, 5th Test match, Day 4 LIVE updates: Here at the Kennington Oval stadium in London, England is playing the 5th and last Test of the 5 match series against India. Joe Root and men have already sealed the series by 3-1, while team India is eying to end the series on a winning note. On the Day 3, English team scored 114 runs with the loss of 2 wickets.  Opener Alastair Cook (46), who is playing his last test match is close to his half-century will resume the innings with skipper Joe Root (29) playing on the other end.

05:54 (IST)

Thank you Chef!

05:52 (IST)

Cook signs off

05:34 (IST)

ENG 243/2 (74 Overs)

05:27 (IST)

Century in both debut and last Test

05:18 (IST)

ENG 230/2 (69.1 Overs)

Alastair Cook slams 33rd hundred in his final innings in international cricket

05:10 (IST)

ENG 217/2 (68.0 Overs)

05:03 (IST)

ENG 210/2 (65.0 Overs)

Cook and Root are scoring runs at a brisk pace

04:55 (IST)

ENG 205/2 (61.0 Overs)

Ravindra Jadeja is back into the attack but is failing to put the Cook-Root partnership on the back foot. England are on cruise mode now.

04:47 (IST)

ENG 188/2 (61.0 Overs)

04:39 (IST)

ENG 174/2 (59.0 Overs)

Alastair Cook became the 5th highest run scorer in Test with 12401 runs

04:34 (IST)

ENG 169/2 (58.0 Overs)

Drinks are on the field, apart from the tough drop for Rahane of Root, the hour goes to England.

04:27 (IST)

ENG 167/2 (57.0 Overs)

100 runs partnership up between Root and Cook

04:24 (IST)

ENG 163/2 (56.2 Overs)

It seems Indian bowlers are failing to keep up the pressure

04:18 (IST)

Ishant Sharma walks out of field

Ishant Sharma left the field after the first over of the morning due to a left ankle issue

04:16 (IST)

Root on fire!

Root takes the charge, gets 10 runs with powerful strokes

04:10 (IST)

After 53 overs

Bumrah is bowling with a lot of pace and Jadeja is trying to put pressure on Cook but the 2 Englishmen are unfazed

04:03 (IST)

After 50 overs

England 135/2, Alastair Cook (60), Joe Root (33) Hosts lead by 175 runs

India look to break the Englishmen as Cook and Root consolidate

03:56 (IST)

Bumrah on fire!

Bumrah tries to rattle the Englishmen by his pace and bounce

03:47 (IST)

India banks on Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah is key to India's chances in this innings, and the team is banking on him for wickets.

03:43 (IST)

FIFTY FOR COOK

After the first 2 overs, England 121/2, Alastair Cook (52), Joe Root (30)

After the first 2 overs, England 121/2, Alastair Cook (52), Joe Root (30)

 