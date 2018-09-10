England 253/2, Alastair Cook 108, Joe Root 96, England vs India, 5th Test match, Day 4 LIVE updates: Here at the Kennington Oval stadium in London, England is playing the 5th and last Test of the 5 match series against India. Joe Root and men have already sealed the series by 3-1, while team India is eying to end the series on a winning note. On the Day 3, English team scored 114 runs with the loss of 2 wickets. Opener Alastair Cook (46), who is playing his last test match is close to his half-century will resume the innings with skipper Joe Root (29) playing on the other end.
England vs India 5th Test match Day 4 LIVE updates:
What a player! Thanks for the memories, Alastair Cook!
Cook signs off
ENG 243/2 (74 Overs)
Century in both debut and last Test
ENG 230/2 (69.1 Overs)
Alastair Cook slams 33rd hundred in his final innings in international cricket
ENG 217/2 (68.0 Overs)
ENG 210/2 (65.0 Overs)
Cook and Root are scoring runs at a brisk pace
ENG 205/2 (61.0 Overs)
Ravindra Jadeja is back into the attack but is failing to put the Cook-Root partnership on the back foot. England are on cruise mode now.
ENG 188/2 (61.0 Overs)
ENG 174/2 (59.0 Overs)
Alastair Cook became the 5th highest run scorer in Test with 12401 runs
ENG 169/2 (58.0 Overs)
Drinks are on the field, apart from the tough drop for Rahane of Root, the hour goes to England.
ENG 167/2 (57.0 Overs)
100 runs partnership up between Root and Cook
ENG 163/2 (56.2 Overs)
It seems Indian bowlers are failing to keep up the pressure
Ishant Sharma walks out of field
Ishant Sharma left the field after the first over of the morning due to a left ankle issue
Root on fire!
Root takes the charge, gets 10 runs with powerful strokes
After 53 overs
Bumrah is bowling with a lot of pace and Jadeja is trying to put pressure on Cook but the 2 Englishmen are unfazed
After 50 overs
England 135/2, Alastair Cook (60), Joe Root (33) Hosts lead by 175 runs
India look to break the Englishmen as Cook and Root consolidate
Bumrah on fire!
Bumrah tries to rattle the Englishmen by his pace and bounce
India banks on Jasprit Bumrah
Bumrah is key to India's chances in this innings, and the team is banking on him for wickets.
FIFTY FOR COOK
After the first 2 overs, England 121/2, Alastair Cook (52), Joe Root (30)