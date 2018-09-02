India 31/3, Ajinkya Rahane 04, Virat Kohli 04, India need 214 runs to win, India vs England, 4th Test match, Day 4 LIVE updates, IND vs ENG, IndvsEng, India vs England, 4th test match, India vs England scores, 4th test scores

India 31/3, Ajinkya Rahane 04, Virat Kohli 04, India need 214 runs to win, India vs England, 4th Test match, Day 4 LIVE updates: Indian pacer Mohammed Shami started the day for his side on a positive note as he dismissed Stuart Broad on the first delivery of the day. Stuart Broad makes his way back to the pavilion on a duck. Soon after Broad’s dismissal, Ishant Sharma’s powerful throw provided another breakthrough for the visitors as Sam Curran got run out on 46 runs.

India need 245 runs to win the 4th Test match against England at the Rose Bowl stadium of Southampton.

Live Blog

