India 31/3, Ajinkya Rahane 04, Virat Kohli 04, India need 214 runs to win, India vs England, 4th Test match, Day 4 LIVE updates: Indian pacer Mohammed Shami started the day for his side on a positive note as he dismissed Stuart Broad on the first delivery of the day. Stuart Broad makes his way back to the pavilion on a duck. Soon after Broad’s dismissal, Ishant Sharma’s powerful throw provided another breakthrough for the visitors as Sam Curran got run out on 46 runs.
India need 245 runs to win the 4th Test match against England at the Rose Bowl stadium of Southampton.
Live Blog
India 31/3 (15 overs)
English pacers have been using the new ball effectively, which provided 3 early breakthroughs for the hosts. India 31/3 (15 overs) Ajinkya Rahane 04, Virat Kohli 04, India need 214 runs to win
India 29/3 (13 overs)
Captain and vice-captain are trying to steady the ship and eying to build a much-needed partnership. India 29/3 (13 overs) Ajinkya Rahane 04, Virat Kohli 03, India need 220 runs to win
India 25/3 (11 overs) Ajinkya Rahane 02, Virat Kohli 01, India need 220 runs to win
Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane need to build a good partnership from here.India 25/3, Ajinkya Rahane 02, Virat Kohli 01, India need 220 runs to win, India vs England, 4th Test match, Day 4 LIVE updates
India need 220 runs to win
Skipper Virat Kohli has to play a big here as the responsibility to rescue the team and bag the 4th test match against England is now on his shoulders.
Another set back for India
James Anderson gets his second wicket, this time he traps Shikhar Dhawan. India 22/3, Ajinkya Rahane 00, Virat Kohli 00, India need 223 runs to win.
Virat comes to bat
India skipper Virat Kohli steps in to bat following the dismissal of Cheteshwar Pujara (05). India 17/2, Shikhar Dhawan 12, Cheteshwar Pujara 05, India need 228 runs to win
Wicket!!!
Cheteshwar Pujara LBW!!! James Anderson gets the second breakthrough for England. India 17/2, Shikhar Dhawan 12, Cheteshwar Pujara 05, India need 228 runs to win
India 12/1 (5 overs), need 233 runs to win
After the 5 overs, team India scored 12 runs with a loss of wicket of Kl Rahul (00). India 12/1, Shikhar Dhawan 09, Cheteshwar Pujara 03, India need 233 runs to win.
Stuart Broad takes the revenge
English pacer Stuart Broad, who got out on the first delivery of the day, took the revenge by dismissing KL Rahul early. India need 234 runs to win.
Pujara replaces Kl Rahul
After the early dismissal of opener Kl Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara makes his way to the crease to bat for India. India need 236 runs to win.
Wicket !!!
A big set back for India as the opener KL Rahul makes his way back to the pavilion for a duck. India 4/1, Shikhar Dhawan 04, Cheteshwar Pujara 00, India need 241 runs to win
India 2nd innings
Opener Shikar Dhawan and KL Rahul start the second innings for India. India needs 245 runs to win the 4th test match.
India need 245 runs to win
Virat Kholi and co. need 245 runs to win the 4th test match against England at the Rose Bowl stadium of Southampton.England all out for 271 runs.
England all out for 271 runs
A good throw from Ishant Sharma gets the last wicket for India. Sam Currans runs out for 46 runs. England 271/10, Sam Curran 46, James Anderson 01, England lead by 244 runs.
James Anderson replaces Stuart Broad
The last man for England comes in to bat. James Anderson replaces Stuart Broad. England 270/9, Sam Curran 37, James Anderson 01, England lead by 243 runs.
Wicket!!!
Mohammed Shami dismisses Stuart Broad on the first ball of the day. England 260/9, Sam Curran 37, Stuart Broad 00, England lead by 233 runs.
India vs England Day 4
England will continue to bat on the day 4 of the 4th Test match against India at the Rose Bowl stadium.