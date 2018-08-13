After slamming India for performing poorly in England so far, Nasser Hussain reiterated that it will be difficult for Virat Kohli's men to come back in the ongoing Test series. Hussain also said that bowlers like Stuart Broad and James Anderson have fond memories of Trent Bridge, where the next Test match will be played, and it will be a monumental task for Indian batsmen to deal with them there.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain on Monday laughed off India’s challenge in the ongoing Test series against England calling it boys versus men contest. The 50-year-old retired cricketer further lambasted the Indian contingent of failing to pose any significant challenge to the Three Lions, despite being number 1 Test team in the world. Hussain also reiterated that it will be difficult for Virat Kohli and co to make a comeback in the series as England will be looking for a payback from their 2016’s series whitewash in India.

After suffering a narrow defeat by 39 runs in the first Test match at Edgbaston, Indian cricket team saw a spectacular batting collapse in the second Test match at Lord’s cricket ground. India scored 107 in the first innings at Lord’s and then got bundled up for 130 runs, ultimately losing the match by an innings and 159 runs.

Banging the drums of England’s supremacy at home, Nasser Hussain said that the Three Lions are arguably the best in the world in these conditions. “This is payback time a little bit for England after losing 4-0 in India and I don’t see them letting up. I have seen that they are a hungry team. They won’t rest on their laurels, they want to get better and better,” he added.

Hussain also said that bowlers like Stuart Broad and James Anderson have fond memories of Trent Bridge, where the next Test match will be played, and it will be a monumental task for Indian batsmen to deal with them there.

The Madras-born cricketer, however, conceded that India’s poor form may be down to the fact that Virat Kohli is struggling with fitness issues while star bowler Ravichandran Ashwin has also taken a knock. Moreover, there are no practice games between the Test matches as the batting lineup of India continues to fall into a downward spiral.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More