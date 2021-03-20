India won the fourth T20 match by 8 runs. Apart from SK Yadav’s half-century, R Pant and S Iyer performed well in India’s batsmen. In the bowlers, S Thakur took 3 wickets, H Pandya and R Chahar took 2-2 wickets.
J Roy, J Bairstow and B Stokes performed well in batting for England. In bowling, J Archer did well with 4 wickets. Rest of the bowlers played normally. The fifth and final match will be very interesting.
Details of England vs India: Paytm First Games Fantasy team predictions:
The 5th T20 match of England tour of India pits England against India which starts on Saturday, March 20th at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad.
Time: 7:00 PM IST
Average score at venue: 163 Pitch
Behaviour: Batting (Best suited for pacers)
Weather Prediction: Clear Sky
- Temperature: Around 37 degrees Celcius
Probable XI: England
J Roy, J Buttler, D Malan, J Bairstow, B Stokes, E Morgan, S Curran, C Jordan, J Archer, A Rashid, M Wood
Top Picks for England:
J Roy, J Archer, B Stokes, J Buttler, J Bairstow
Probable XI: India
V Kohllii, SK Yadav, S Iyer, H Pandya, R Pant, W Sundar, R Chahar, S Thakur, B Kumar, R Sharma, I Kishan
Top Picks for India:
H Pandya, V Kohllii, R Pant, R Sharma, SK Yadav
Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team
WK – J Buttler, J Bairstow
Batsman – V. Kohllii, R Sharma, J Roy
All Rounder – B Stokes, W Sundar, H Pandya
Bowler – J Archer, S Thakur, R Chahar
Best Captain Picks – V. Kohllii, J Buttler
Best Vice Captain Picks – B Stokes, R Sharma
With the rise of fantasy games the true winner is always the fan. Our goal is to create a hub for Fantasy Sports fans, which would help users in covering vast variety of factors and formats required for the matches. This would act as a one – stop – service for fantasy cricket audience to understand data, statistics and information for their needs. The data and statistics covered above is for understanding purposes, and is the hypothesis of how we believe the game would evolve. This may not be always correct and we recommend user discretion. Certain states in India do not allow online gaming and in the interest of our fans we suggest to have their respective local jurisdictional laws checked before playing fantasy games.