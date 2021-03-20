India won the fourth T20 match by 8 runs. J Roy, J Bairstow and B Stokes performed well in batting for England. SK Yadav scored a half-century for India. England play India in the fifth and final match on Saturday, March 20th at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad.

India won the fourth T20 match by 8 runs. Apart from SK Yadav’s half-century, R Pant and S Iyer performed well in India’s batsmen. In the bowlers, S Thakur took 3 wickets, H Pandya and R Chahar took 2-2 wickets.

J Roy, J Bairstow and B Stokes performed well in batting for England. In bowling, J Archer did well with 4 wickets. Rest of the bowlers played normally. The fifth and final match will be very interesting.

Details of England vs India: Paytm First Games Fantasy team predictions:

The 5th T20 match of England tour of India pits England against India which starts on Saturday, March 20th at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad.

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Average score at venue: 163 Pitch

Behaviour: Batting (Best suited for pacers)

Weather Prediction: Clear Sky

Temperature: Around 37 degrees Celcius

Probable XI: England

J Roy, J Buttler, D Malan, J Bairstow, B Stokes, E Morgan, S Curran, C Jordan, J Archer, A Rashid, M Wood

Top Picks for England:

J Roy, J Archer, B Stokes, J Buttler, J Bairstow

Probable XI: India

V Kohllii, SK Yadav, S Iyer, H Pandya, R Pant, W Sundar, R Chahar, S Thakur, B Kumar, R Sharma, I Kishan

Top Picks for India:

H Pandya, V Kohllii, R Pant, R Sharma, SK Yadav

Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team

WK – J Buttler, J Bairstow

Batsman – V. Kohllii, R Sharma, J Roy

All Rounder – B Stokes, W Sundar, H Pandya

Bowler – J Archer, S Thakur, R Chahar

Best Captain Picks – V. Kohllii, J Buttler

Best Vice Captain Picks – B Stokes, R Sharma

With the rise of fantasy games the true winner is always the fan. Our goal is to create a hub for Fantasy Sports fans, which would help users in covering vast variety of factors and formats required for the matches. This would act as a one – stop – service for fantasy cricket audience to understand data, statistics and information for their needs. The data and statistics covered above is for understanding purposes, and is the hypothesis of how we believe the game would evolve. This may not be always correct and we recommend user discretion. Certain states in India do not allow online gaming and in the interest of our fans we suggest to have their respective local jurisdictional laws checked before playing fantasy games.