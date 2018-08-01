Alastair Cook was dismissed on a beautiful delivery by Ravichandran Ashwin early in the match but captain Joe Root and Keaton Jennings steadied England's ship with fine knocks. England were playing at 83 for 1 till the lunch break on the Day 1 of the first Test.

Joe Root looks solid on the pitch and has stabilised the shaky start of England in the first Test match against India

India started on a positive note on Wednesday against England on the Day 1 of the first Test match which is being played at Edgbaston in Birmingham. However, after suffering an early blow, the English team recovered well as Keaton Jennings and Joe Root steadied their innings. Alastair Cook was the early casualty who fell prey to an unplayable ball by Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. England were 90/1 till the lunch break.

After England had won the toss and opted to bat, English openers Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings started strongly by putting the Indian bowlers at the backfoot. Where pacer Ishant Sharma had an inspirational spell of 6 overs, his partner-in-crime Umesh Yadav struggled to cause any significant trouble to the England batsmen.

It was Ravichandran Ashwin who sent the Indian spectators into raptures when he dismissed Alastair Cook at a cheap score of 13 runs. Ashwin bowled a terrific spinning delivery which Cook absolutely failed to read and lost his wicket to it. England was at 26 when Cook went back to the pavilion.

England skipper Joe Root came as the next batsman and immediately steadied the under-threat ship of his side. Keaton Jennings kept rotating the strike with his captain and reached a comfortable score of 83/1 by the time of lunch break.

Jennings is unbeaten at a score of 38 runs while Joe Root is also on the pitch at 31 runs. The two batsman have established a solid partnership of 57 runs which now looks threatening for Indian bowlers.

For the Indian side, Ashwin and Mohammed Shami have been promising so far while Umesh Yadav and Hardik Pandya have been largely ineffective so far. Skipper Virat Kohli will be certainly looking to give a hari dryer treatment to his fast bowlers who have failed to England batsman.

Here are the squads for the first Test match being played between India and England:

England: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

India: Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma

