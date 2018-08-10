For the Lord's test against England, Indian skipper Virat Kohli made 2 big changes in the team and added test specialist batsman Cheteshwar Pujara and left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav in place of Shikhar Dhawan and Umesh Yadav. After winning the toss, English skipper Joe Root opted to bowl and invited team India to bat first.

The second test of the five-match series between India and England kicked off on Friday at Lord’s cricket stadium in London. The match was scheduled to start from Thursday but due to rain the first day of the match was washed out.

Today, after winning the toss, English skipper Joe Root opted to bowl and invited India to bat first. For the Lord’s test, skipper Virat Kohli made 2 big changes as test specialist batsman Cheteshwar Pujara and left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav have been recalled to the team in place of Shikhar Dhawan and Umesh Yadav.

Shikhar Dhawan’s form was in talks as he is out of form from a long time. While the second big change that may help India is adding Kuldeep Yadav, who had performed outstandingly well and troubled English batsmen allot in the one day and T20I series.

As per the latest reports, England started the day on a very good note as hosts managed to dismiss 2 Indian batsmen- Murali Vijay (00) and KL Rahul (08) for just 11 runs in 6.3 overs and the play has been interrupted by rain once again.

Due to the returning rain, an early lunch has been taken with only 6.3 overs of play possible beforehand. India are 11/2.#ENGvIND LIVE ➡️ https://t.co/e1I98c7CZY pic.twitter.com/3zavPQHYyj — ICC (@ICC) August 10, 2018

Marais Erasmus received a special plaque earlier this morning for standing his 50th Test 👏 He also helped MCC with some 'Top Tips' for our Laws eLearning platform ➡️ https://t.co/t6UbGXmxQf#ENGvIND#LoveLords pic.twitter.com/e1Aq5J185d — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) August 10, 2018

🌧😔 Unfortunately the rain has stopped play with India 11/2 after 6.3 overs. Fingers crossed the sun will soon return 🤞#ENGvIND#LoveLords pic.twitter.com/oWNmYOdr3T — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) August 10, 2018

England’s playing XI for the Lord’s test match against India:

Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

India’s playing XI:

Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma

England have won the toss and opted to bowl at Lord's Chris Woakes in for Ben Stokes; for India, Cheteshwar Pujara and Kuldeep Yadav in for Shikhar Dhawan and Umesh Yadav Ball-by-ball: https://t.co/L8kEeAZ74M

Live report: https://t.co/FFdgU0ZG1f #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/LmN3e9cfWH — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) August 10, 2018

