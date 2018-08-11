On the Day 3 of the second test match between England and India at Lord's, team India will look forward to strike back. Indian captain Virat Kohli will be hoping more from the pacers as conditions are in favour of swing. While spinner R Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav may play a vital role to bounce back. On the Day 2, pacer James Anderson picked a fifer and Chris Woakes dismissed 2 batsmen, while Stuart Broad and Sam Curran clinched 1 wickets each.

In the second test match between England vs India at Lord’s cricket stadium in London, Virat Kohli and company will look forward to bounce back on track. Skipper Virat Kohli will be hoping big from the bowling unit namely pacer Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav. While left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin may play a key role to trap Englishmen. On the Day 2, English bowlers used the conditions perfectly and restricted India for just 107 runs in the first innings. Performing outstandingly well pacer James Anderson picked a fifer for 20 runs with an economy rate of 1.50.

Performing equally well, pacer Chris Woakes dismissed 2 batsmen, while Stuart Broad and Sam Curran clinched 1 wickets each. As per the latest reports, England is two down for 37 runs as Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav sent Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings back to the pavilion.

It is bright and sunny at the @HomeOfCricket and we will have the third day's play starting on time. #TeamIndia #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/sz8psFUiXR — BCCI (@BCCI) August 11, 2018

Day three at Lord's is underway on time, with hosts England beginning their response to India's 107. Will it be another day for the bowlers?#ENGvIND LIVE ➡️ https://t.co/e1I98c7CZY pic.twitter.com/pwyEaeQffg — ICC (@ICC) August 11, 2018

Earlier, on the Day 2, English skipper Joe Root opted to bowl after winning the toss and invited India to bat first. For the Lord’s test, skipper Virat Kohli made 2 big changes as test specialist batsman Cheteshwar Pujara and left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav have been recalled to the team in place of Shikhar Dhawan and Umesh Yadav.

India vs England 2nd Test; Day 3

