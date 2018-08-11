In the second test match between England vs India at Lord’s cricket stadium in London, Virat Kohli and company will look forward to bounce back on track. Skipper Virat Kohli will be hoping big from the bowling unit namely pacer Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav. While left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin may play a key role to trap Englishmen. On the Day 2, English bowlers used the conditions perfectly and restricted India for just 107 runs in the first innings. Performing outstandingly well pacer James Anderson picked a fifer for 20 runs with an economy rate of 1.50.
Performing equally well, pacer Chris Woakes dismissed 2 batsmen, while Stuart Broad and Sam Curran clinched 1 wickets each. As per the latest reports, England is two down for 37 runs as Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav sent Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings back to the pavilion.
Earlier, on the Day 2, English skipper Joe Root opted to bowl after winning the toss and invited India to bat first. For the Lord’s test, skipper Virat Kohli made 2 big changes as test specialist batsman Cheteshwar Pujara and left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav have been recalled to the team in place of Shikhar Dhawan and Umesh Yadav.