ODI champions England host Ireland for a 3-match ODI series starting 30th July. This marks the return of ODI matches since the start of COVID-19. The 1st ODI match will take place on 30th July at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Here some details of ENG vs IRE: Paytm First Games Fantasy team predictions:

England will be without their World Cup-winning superstars in Jofra Archer, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes who are all rested after the three-match test series against West Indies.

Probable XI: England

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, James Vince, Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley

Top Key Picks England –

Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran

Probable XI: Ireland

Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, William Porterfield, Harry Tector, Kevin O Brien, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Joshua Little, Boyd Rankin

Top Key Picks Ireland –

Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Kevin O Brien, Boyd Rankin

Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team

WK – J.Bairstow

Batsman – E.Morgan, J.Roy, W.Porterfield

All Rounder – T.Curran, K.O’Brien, G.Delany, M.Ali

Bowler – A.Rashid, S.Mahmood, B.Rankin

Best Captain Picks – J.Bairstow, J.Roy

Best Vice Captain Picks – E.Morgan, K.O’Brien, M.Ali

