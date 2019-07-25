England vs Ireland Test: Joe Root-led English side will resume their second innings from 0/0 on the second day of their lone Test match at Lord's. The first day witnessed 10 wickets. England were bowled out for 85 while Ireland scored 207 runs. It was the day meant for Ireland and Tim Murtagh who claimed five wickets.

England vs Ireland Test: Ireland would have never thought that they would bowl-out World Cup-winning team for 85 and that too in the longest format of the cricket in their lone Test. But they did it. Thanks to Tim Murtagh for his fifer. England will resume their second innings from 0/0 with trailing 122 runs. Jack Leach and Rory Burns were at the crease when the first day’s play ended. They faced one over in the latter part of the day and did not open their accounts.

It was one of the days in the cricket history that would be written in the Lord’s record book. The day witnessed 20 wickets 10 each from both sides. After winning the toss, skipper Joe Root decided to bat first. Opener Roy left early for just five runs. Then Roy and Joe Denly took the score to 36. Here, the collapse started.

A standing ovation around Lord’s for @tjmurtagh following an outstanding spell of bowling this morning!#BackingGreen ☘️ pic.twitter.com/Vm2nwcniZa — Cricket Ireland (@Irelandcricket) July 24, 2019

With the dismissal of Denly for 23, the wickets started falling like a pack of cards. In just 23.4 overs, England lost all their wickets. Denly remained the leading run-scorer. Sam Curran with 18 and Olly Stone with 19 runs were the only batsmen to make it double digits, besides Denly. Three batsmen were dismissed without scoring a run. For Ireland, Murtagh claimed five wickets, Mark Adair three and Boyd Rankin two.

Nightwatchman opener Jack Leach safely plays out the first over of England's second innings, and the final over of the day! What a day it's been! Ireland lead by 122, making 207 after bowling England out for 85 earlier!#ENGvIRE pic.twitter.com/d4BNCfCFv8 — ICC (@ICC) July 24, 2019

Batting second, Ireland took a lead of 122 runs after scoring 207. Andrew Balbirnie scored 55, Paul String 36 and Kevin O Brien 28. For England, Stuart Board, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran took three wickets each. Moeen Ali also claimed a wicket.

