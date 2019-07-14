England Vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Finals: England on Sunday is locking horns in the month-long of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at The Lord's. The two teams have never claimed the World title. The clash will give way for the two teams to get the trophy for the first time.

England on Sunday is all set to take on New Zealand in the final clash of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at The Lord’s. The two teams managed to find the place after defeating a strong team in their semi-final games. Both the teams have never lifted the trophy in the past. The clash will give host England an opportunity to play the game against New Zealand and clinch the title. England, which has made it to the finals of World Cup 2019 after a gap of 27 years.

On the other hand, New Zealand has made it to the second time to play the ICC World Cup 2015 final. For England, it is the third time for the team to play the World Cup final. The team had played in 1987 and 1992 respectively but failed to win the title.

In 1987, It played against Australia while in 1992, it was Imran Khan-led Pakistan team which defeated English team to lift the title. In 2019, England defeated Australia in the semi-finals, who had never witnessed defeat in the semi-final clashes.

In the World Cup 2019 matches, England faced defeat against Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Australia, while they registered a victory against Bangladesh, West Indies, Afghanistan, India and New Zealand.

👀 on the prize for England ahead of the most important game in their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup history! Can they bring home the #CWC19 trophy on Sunday? #NZvENG | #WeAreEngland pic.twitter.com/WpbAGqjStD — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 13, 2019

While the Black Cap’s journey in the World Cup 2019 has been too interesting. After starting on a winning note against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, South Africa, and West Indies, the team faced three consecutive defeats against Pakistan, Australia, and England.

In the semi-final clash, Black Caps registered a win against India by 18 runs. The team’s win made their way clear for the finals to take on England today.

🏏 When the going gets tough, these all-rounders get going! Jimmy Neesham and Ben Stokes have put in sensational performances in #CWC19 so far – who will shine brighter when it matters the most?#NZvENG | #WeAreEngland | #BackTheBlackCaps pic.twitter.com/ky89pEVrna — ICC (@ICC) July 13, 2019

