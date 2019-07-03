England will be playing their last league match today against New Zealand at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. The match is a must-win for hosts to secure their place in the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The encounter is seen as one of the most important games of the ICC’s biggest event as it would also decide the fate of Pakistan apart from England. The World Cup hosts are currently staying at the fourth spot on the points table with 10 points from eight games. On the other side, the Black Caps have taken the third spot with 11 points from eight matches. Both the teams will be trying to win the game secure a semi-final berth.

For Pakistan, New Zealand vs England match is most important as they are completely relying on its result. The Pakistan team and their fans will be keeping an eye on today’s game. They are on the fifth spot with 9 points from eight matches. If England beat New Zealand today, the chances of Pakistan to make to the semis are bleak. They have one game pending against Bangladesh which will be a do-or-die for them if England wins.

