England will be playing their last league match today against New Zealand at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. The match is a must-win for hosts to secure their place in the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The encounter is seen as one of the most important games of the ICC’s biggest event as it would also decide the fate of Pakistan apart from England. The World Cup hosts are currently staying at the fourth spot on the points table with 10 points from eight games. On the other side, the Black Caps have taken the third spot with 11 points from eight matches. Both the teams will be trying to win the game secure a semi-final berth.
For Pakistan, New Zealand vs England match is most important as they are completely relying on its result. The Pakistan team and their fans will be keeping an eye on today’s game. They are on the fifth spot with 9 points from eight matches. If England beat New Zealand today, the chances of Pakistan to make to the semis are bleak. They have one game pending against Bangladesh which will be a do-or-die for them if England wins.
Live Updates
England 107/0 after 16 overs
Good over by Santner. Just 3 runs off the over. Roy batting on 49(53) and Bairstow batting on 49(43). England 107/0 after 16 overs.
England 104/0 after 15 overs
Roy and Bairstow completed their third 100+ partnership in this World cup. De Granhomme starts his spell. An expensive start for him. 11 runs coming off his first over. England 104/0 after 15 overs.
After 14 overs, England 93/0
Santner continues his spell. Roy drives off the first ball through point for a boundary. 7 runs coming off the over. After 14 overs, England 93/0
After 13 overs, England 86/0
Matt Henry on the attack. Bairstow hits a glamorous on-drive through mid-on off the second delivery. 8 runs off the over. After 13 overs, England 86/0
After 12 overs, England 78/0
Finally spin comes on the attack. An expensive start by Mitchell Santner. 10 runs come off the over. Roy lofted the ball inside out over cover region in the second delivery. After 12 overs, England 78/0
After 11 overs, England 68/0
Matt Henry comes on the attack. Just a single in the first ball as Jason Roy tucks the ball towards deep square leg. Just 1 run coming off the over. After 11 overs, England 68/0
After 10 overs, England 67/0
Boult on the attack. Good over by him. Just 1 run off the over. After 10 overs, England 67/0
After 9 overs, England 66/0
Matt Henry on the attack. Roy hit a boundary off the fourth ball. It was edged and the ball crossed the fence, luck favors Roy. It was a short ball and Roy attempts to pull. 7 runs coming off the over. After 9 overs, England 66/0
After 8 overs, England 59/0
Boult on the attack. Roy hit a boundary off the third ball. Short and wide delivery by Boult. Roy dispatches it towards the deep mid-wicket. 6 runs coming off the over. After 8 overs, England 59/0
After 7 overs, England 53/0
Matt Henry comes on the attack. Fifty runs come up for England. 5 runs in the over. Roy batting on 14 and Bairstow batting on 30. After 7 overs, England 53/0
After 6 overs, England 48/0
Trent Boult is on the attack. Boult is bowling on a tight line and length. Just a boundary in this over. Jonny Bairstow is looking dangerous. After 6 overs, England 48/0
England 44/0 after 5 overs
Good start from England. Both England openers look solid at the moment. Tim Southee on the attack. Bairstow hit three back to back boundary in the over. 13 runs coming off the over. England 44/0 after 5 overs.