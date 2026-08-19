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Home > Sports News > England vs Pakistan 1st Test Match Prediction: Who Will Win ENG vs PAK Series Opener at Headingley?

England vs Pakistan 1st Test Match Prediction: Who Will Win ENG vs PAK Series Opener at Headingley?

England vs Pakistan 1st Test prediction: England enter the ENG vs PAK series opener at Headingley as favourites, backed by home advantage, Joe Root’s return as captain and a strong pace attack. Pakistan face a major setback with Babar Azam ruled out through injury.

Joe Root and Salman Ali Agha in frame. Image Credit: X
Joe Root and Salman Ali Agha in frame. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-08-19 12:45 IST

England vs Pakistan 1st Test Prediction: England and Pakistan will take the field against each other in the first Test of their three-match Test series to be played on the Headingley cricket ground at Leeds between August 19 and 23. This match is a part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle 2025-27, with both teams hoping to gain momentum for the rest of the series.

The first Test also heralds a new era in Test cricket for the visitors – Joe Root has resumed his role as Test captain following Ben Stokes’ retirement, while at the moment, Marcus Trescothic is the interim head coach of the England squad. Root has expressed a desire to keep some facets of the assertive style of the Stokes-McCullum era intact rather than completely discarding it.

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The visitors, however has faced a significant challenge due to the injury of a key player. Babar Azam is unable to play in the first Test because an injury to his right hand got aggravated during a warm-up game. Salman Ali Agha will lead the team in what is his very first Test as a skipper.

England vs Pakistan 1st Test Match Details

  • Match: England vs Pakistan, 1st Test

  • Date: August 19-23, 2026

  • Venue: Headingley, Leeds

  • Start Time: 3:30 PM IST

  • Series: Pakistan tour of England 2026

ENG vs PAK 1st Test: England Preview

Reinstalling Joe Root as the captain offers England two things – an experienced leader and a steadying figure in their batting. The team is moving through a period without Stokes, and having an experienced skipper may provide the right balance. Playing at home, Harry Brook will pose another big threat to the opposition. With Archer, they get speed, and the same line-up also could feature Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue. Dan Lawrence is set to replace Stokes in the top six. It will not be difficult for an England side playing at home to be the aggressor, in particular given their record – six victories in a row at Headingley..

ENG vs PAK 1st Test: Pakistan Preview

Pakistan suffered a big blow when Babar Azam was ruled out after aggravating a right-hand injury during a warm-up game. Salman Ali Agha shall lead the team for the first time in a Test match as a skipper, while Shan Masood is coming back to bolster the top order. Mohammad Abbas can play a deciding role against England because of his superior seam movement and rich county background. Pakistan’s job will be to fight back England’s pace bowlers and make full use of whatever comes their way without the presence of their star batter.

England vs Pakistan 1st Test Prediction

England seem to have a slight advantage before the first game of the series. They not only have the comfort of playing in familiar surroundings, but also have a consistent group of seasoned cricketers and the extra stimulus of Root resuming his captaincy. Pakistan’s potent bowling mantra might pose a threat to England, mainly if the pitch is conducive to swing bowling. But, the departure of Babar greatly debilitates their batting

England vs Pakistan Prediction: England to win the 1st Test.

Also Read: England vs Pakistan Injury News: Who Will Replace Babar Azam? Check ENG vs PAK Predicted Playing XIs

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England vs Pakistan 1st Test Match Prediction: Who Will Win ENG vs PAK Series Opener at Headingley?
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England vs Pakistan 1st Test Match Prediction: Who Will Win ENG vs PAK Series Opener at Headingley?
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