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Home > Sports News > England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Result: England Crush Pakistan by 194 Runs at Lord’s, Seal Series 2-0

England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Result: England Crush Pakistan by 194 Runs at Lord’s, Seal Series 2-0

England vs Pakistan 2nd Test saw England seal a 194-run win at Lord’s and clinch the Test series 2-0. Joe Root’s side dominated as Ollie Robinson starred with four wickets, while Pakistan’s batting collapsed again despite Saud Shakeel’s valiant 97.

England defeated Pakistan by 194 runs at Lord's to seal the series. Image Credit: X/@englandcricket
England defeated Pakistan by 194 runs at Lord's to seal the series. Image Credit: X/@englandcricket

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-08-30 23:05 IST

England vs Pakistan 2nd Test: Joe Root’s England won the Lord’s Test by 194 runs and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Pakistan’s batting faltered again on the fourth day of the Test as they were bowled out for a meagre score of 194, of which 97 was contributed by Saud Shakeel. Ollie Robinson continued his fine form in the series and took four wickets in the final innings, while Josh Tongue and Jofra Archer returned with three and two wickets, respectively. Meanwhile, Imam-ul-Haq did not come out to bat for the second time in the Test, drawing criticism from all corners of social media. 

ENG vs PAK: England Win by 194 Runs to Clinch Series

England won by 194 runs at Lord’s in a Test where they once again completely dominated the visitors. Despite a poor first innings total of only 290 runs, England remained in the contest more so because of Pakistan’s poor batting performance. 

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ENG vs PAK: Pakistan Batting Falters

Jordan Cox and Jamie Smith scored fifties in the first innings, with Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue contributing with knocks of 45 and 30, respectively. England managed to rack up 290 runs on the board while Mohammad Abbas took four wickets. 

In reply, Pakistan was bowled out for only 110 runs, with seven batters being dismissed for single-digit scores. Opening batter Azan Awais scored 46, but it was Imam-ul-Haq’s decision not to come out to bat that grabbed all the headlines. Having missed the first match, Pakistan captain Babar Azam managed to score only eight runs in the first innings. 

In the third innings, having taken a 180-run lead, England managed to add another 280 runs. Dan Lawrence scored a half-century, while Emilio Gay (31) and Harry Brook (34) played some crucial knocks. Mohammad Abbas once again showed why he is Pakistan’s best player in the series with a five-wicket haul and entered his name on the honours board.

ENG vs PAK: Saud Shakeel’s Effort Goes in Vain

Having been set a target of 389 runs, it was evident that Pakistan needed a miraculous effort in the fourth innings. However, the visitors did not have the best of starts possible as they lost their first three wickets with only 14 runs on the board. Saud Shakeel and Shan Masood shared a 97-run fourth-wicket stand. Shakeel went on to take a much more aggressive route while batting with the tailenders but was dismissed three runs short of a well-deserved century. 

Also Read: PCB Orders Pakistan Players To Stay Silent on Imran Khan Jail Issue After Sky Sports Interview Controversy

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England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Result: England Crush Pakistan by 194 Runs at Lord’s, Seal Series 2-0
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England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Result: England Crush Pakistan by 194 Runs at Lord’s, Seal Series 2-0
England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Result: England Crush Pakistan by 194 Runs at Lord’s, Seal Series 2-0
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