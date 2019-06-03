England vs Pakistan cricket match, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 LIVE updates: England opt to bowl against Pakistan: England will take on Pakistan at Nottingham today. The match has already started and England has opted to bowl against Pakistan. Earlier on Thursday, England had defeated South Africa by 104 runs at the Oval in London while West Indies had defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets at Nottingham next day in their opening game.
Here are the live updates of England vs Pakistan encounter:
Live Updates
Haq and Zaman gives Pakistan a decent start
Haq and Zaman gave Pakistan a very good opening start. Green Shirts team have a long batting line up with the likes of Haq, Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik and Asif Ali. Men in Green seem to have come out of the fear which was witnessed in their opening match of the World cup against West Indies.
Moeen Ali strikes, Fakhar Zaman gone for 36
Finally, Moeen Ali strikes departs Zaman for 36 in his fourth over. Stumped by Joss Buttler was quick to collect the ball and took the bails off. Morgan would be happy. Babar Azam replaces Zaman. Score 85 for 1 in 15 overs.
Unpredictable Pakistan!!!!
Green Shirts have not lost any wicket in the 14 overs of the game. Both the batsmen Haq and Zaman have dashed hopes of English bowlers to take early wickets and put Pakistan under pressure. Score reaches 82 in 14 overs.
Pakistan 76 after 12
Eoin Morgan has so far handed bowl to four bowlers who include Woakes, Archer, Ali and Wood. But no one could break the opening stand. Meanwhile, the score reaches 76 in 12 overs. Haq and Zaman at the crease. Pakistan looking for a massive total.
Pakistan 76 after 12
Eoin Morgan has so far handed bowl to four bowlers who include Woaskes, Archer, Ali and Wood. But no one could break the opening stand. Meanwhile, the score reaches 76 in 12 overs. Haq and Zaman at the crease. Pakistan looking for a massive total.
Pakistan 76 after 12
Eoin Morgan has so far handed bowl to four bowlers who include Woaskes, Archer, Ali and Wood. But no one could break the opening stand. Meanwhile, the score reaches 76 in 12 overs. Haq and Zaman at the crease. Pakistan looking for a massive total.
Pakistan 76 after 12
Eoin Morgan has so far handed bowl to four bowlers who include Woaskes, Archer, Ali and Wood. But no one could break the opening stand. Meanwhile, the score reaches 76 in 12 overs. Haq and Zaman at the crease. Pakistan looking for a massive total.
Pakistan 69 after 10
After the completion of 10 overs, Pakistan score reaches 69 without any loss. Both the batsman have played brilliant shots in the first powerplay. They have faced Woakes and Archer very well.
9 boundaries and sixer so far
Haq hit 3 boundaries and a sixer while Zaman smashed six fours so far in the inning. Pakistan score reaches 67 for the loss of no wicket. Woakes and Archer wicketless. Eoin Morgan also tried Moeen Ali.
50 for Pakistan without any wicket
Pakistan has scored 50 without giving any wicket. Both the batsmen Haq and Zaman seems to be in good touch. It looks both have learnt from their silly mistakes in the opening match against West Indies. In that match, Pakistan suffered a humiliating defeat.
12 runs off Woakes
Expensive over of Woakes conceded 12 runs in his fourth over. Zaman hit back to back boundaries. Pakistan batsmen playing consciously while England bowlers trying to break the opening stand.
Haq, Zaman in touch, score 37 for 0 in 6 overs
Pakistan batsmen in touch. Haq scores 15 in 19 balls coupled with a sixer and a four while Zaman scores 17 in 17 balls coupled with five boundaries. Woakes gave 20 in three overs while as Archer conceded 12 in three overs.
Pakistan 14 in 3 overs
Fakhar Zaman in touch, hit two boundaries so far. Pakistan's score reaches 14 in 3 overs. Zaman on 11 and Haq on 2. Chris Woakes bowled two overs while Jofra Archer bowled one.
Pakistan 9 in Ist over
Pakistan have scored 9 runs in the first over of the match, bowled by Chris Woakes. Openers Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman seem to be looking for a long partnership.