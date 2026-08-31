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Home > Sports News > England vs Pakistan: Former Great Rashid Latif Slams PCB, Calls Current Setup ‘Worst in 70 Years’ After Lord’s Defeat

England vs Pakistan: Former Great Rashid Latif Slams PCB, Calls Current Setup ‘Worst in 70 Years’ After Lord’s Defeat

Rashid Latif has slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), selection committee and coaching staff after Pakistan’s 194-run defeat to England at Lord’s. He called the current setup among the worst in decades, while highlighting Pakistan’s disastrous batting and Babar Azam’s poor returns.

Rashid Latif slammed the PCB after Pakistan's series loss against England. Image Credit: X
Rashid Latif slammed the PCB after Pakistan's series loss against England. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: Mon 2026-08-31 12:24 IST

England vs Pakistan: Former wicketkeeper-batter Rashid Latif has strongly criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the selection committee, and the coaching team, claiming that they are probably the worst among many Pakistan has seen in the last five to seven decades, as Babar Azam’s team lost the match at Lord’s on Sunday to England by a margin of 194 runs.

Losing the match resulted in England winning the test series 2-0, as no further matches would be scheduled. At the same time, Pakistan is still experiencing hardships during their UK visit. England’s superiority has been so evident in all aspects of play that Pakistan’s batting remains the most alarming problem for them.

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Rashid Latif: Not Just Players, But PCB Also to be Blamed

Latif admitted the suggestion that this team will be the “worst Pakistani side in the last 50 years” but maintained the fault is not only the players’. At the same time, the former wicketkeeper-batter, who has become more of a thinker than a player, turned his criticisms at the PCB administration, the Board’s selection committee, and the coaches, saying the three should take the most serious share of blame if the players’ abilities are going to be wasted.

The wicketkeeper-batter, while appearing on Geo News, said, “Everyone is talking about the Pakistan team, and how it is the worst touring team in the last 50 years. But nobody is speaking about how the current board is the worst in the last 70 years. Nobody is talking about the worst selection committee and coaches. If you combine these issues, you will get the answer to your question. You will know who has ruined this team. Now you are losing consistently. This is the worst cricket board, that’s a fact.”

Pakistan Faulty Batting in Focus Against England

The poor run of scores in batting has largely contributed to Pakistan’s downfall in England. In both of the tests, they never got past the 200-run mark in any innings.

Although he didn’t feature in the first test, the Pakistan captain Babar Azam returned in the next at Lord’s. Alas, the Pakistani cricketer was at his worst in the Lord’s match with a modest 8 and 6 to his credit.

Also Read: East Zone vs Central Zone: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes Half-Century in Duleep Trophy 2026 Semi-Final

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England vs Pakistan: Former Great Rashid Latif Slams PCB, Calls Current Setup ‘Worst in 70 Years’ After Lord’s Defeat
Tags: England vs PakistanPCBRashid Latif

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England vs Pakistan: Former Great Rashid Latif Slams PCB, Calls Current Setup ‘Worst in 70 Years’ After Lord’s Defeat

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England vs Pakistan: Former Great Rashid Latif Slams PCB, Calls Current Setup ‘Worst in 70 Years’ After Lord’s Defeat
England vs Pakistan: Former Great Rashid Latif Slams PCB, Calls Current Setup ‘Worst in 70 Years’ After Lord’s Defeat
England vs Pakistan: Former Great Rashid Latif Slams PCB, Calls Current Setup ‘Worst in 70 Years’ After Lord’s Defeat
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