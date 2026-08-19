LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > England vs Pakistan Injury News: Who Will Replace Babar Azam? Check ENG vs PAK Predicted Playing XIs

England vs Pakistan Injury News: Who Will Replace Babar Azam? Check ENG vs PAK Predicted Playing XIs

England vs Pakistan 1st Test injury news takes centre stage as Babar Azam misses the Headingley Test with a finger injury. Check Babar Azam injury update, Shan Masood’s fitness, potential replacement, and ENG vs PAK predicted playing XIs ahead of the series opener.

Pakistan will face England at Headingley for the first of the three tests without their captain, Babar Azam. Image Credit: X
Pakistan will face England at Headingley for the first of the three tests without their captain, Babar Azam. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-08-19 11:53 IST

England vs Pakistan Injury News: Fresh off a series loss against New Zealand, which resulted in the sacking of their head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, England will host Pakistan for a three-match Test series. The first of these three games will take place today at Headingley. The visitors have been dealt a shock as their newly appointed captain, Babar Azam, has been ruled out of the series opener. With that in mind, Pakistan would have to make a huge decision regarding their playing XI. Here is a look at who could replace Babar Azam and the ENG vs PAK predicted playing XIs.

England vs Pakistan 1st Test: Who Will Replace Babar Azam?

With Babar Azam being ruled out, Pakistan has to find a replacement at number four. The right-handed batter who was named Pakistan’s Test captain ahead of the tour to the West Indies will not play at Headingley. It is expected that Saud Shakeel will replace him. However, a close eye will be kept on Shan Masood’s fitness. The former captain missed the second test against the West Indies, and if he is able to attain match fitness, then he could replace Azam. 

You Might Be Interested In

England vs Pakistan 1st Test: Babar Azam Injury Update

The latest update on Babar Azam’s injury is that he is still suffering from a finger injury that he suffered days before the first Test. Pakistan’s head coach, Sarfaraz Ahmed, revealed that the 31-year-old will miss the clash. “Pakistan captain Babar Azam is unavailable for the first Test match,” Sarfaraz said. 

He also revealed that it would be Salaman Agha who will lead the side in the absence of Babar Azam. Giving more updates on Babar’s return, Sarfaraz said, “The medical team is assessing Babar. He has quite a bit of pain in the finger. There are still a few days to go before the second Test. Hopefully, he will recover by then.”

England vs Pakistan 1st Test: Will Shan Masood Play?

Shan Masood, who himself suffered a finger fracture, has recovered and will be expected to find a place in the playing XI. The former Pakistani skipper is expected to feature at his usual number three position. 

ENG vs PAK 1st Test: England vs Pakistan 1st Test Predicted Playing XI

England Predicted Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Jordan Cox, Joe Root (C), Harry Brook, Dan Lawrence, Jamie Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue

Pakistan Predicted Playing XI: Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique, Salman Agha (C), Saud Shakeel / Awais Zafar, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali

Also Read: PV Sindhu-Virat Kohli Relationship: Badminton Star Reveals Advice That Changed Her Career

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

England vs Pakistan Injury News: Who Will Replace Babar Azam? Check ENG vs PAK Predicted Playing XIs

RELATED News

India vs Pakistan, FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: When And Where to Watch Live in India? TV Channel, Live Streaming Details

England vs Pakistan 1st Test Match Prediction: Who Will Win ENG vs PAK Series Opener at Headingley?

ENG vs PAK, 1st Test: When And Where To Watch Day 1’s Play In India, Pakistan And England?

Lakshya Sen vs Garrett Tan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch BWF World Championships 2026 Round Of 32 Match?

PV Sindhu-Virat Kohli Relationship: Badminton Star Reveals Advice That Changed Her Career

LATEST NEWS

Three Shots Fired In 3 Seconds At Ludhiana Pizza Outlet, Attackers Flee; Gang Claim Surfaces

Why Is Niu Lai Chinese Movie Trending? Here’s The Bizarre Story Everyone Is Talking About

Want To Wear Neelam? Don’t Buy Blue Sapphire Before Knowing These 7 Things

Govt Mulls E10 Petrol Option Amid Nationwide Row Over E20 Ethanol Blending

Why TISS Replaced CJI Suryakant As Chief Guest For Convocation And Who Replaced Him?

Aureyaa By Nikhita Matania Gives A Modern Twist To Traditional Indian Fashion

Supreme Court Status Report: EOW Investigation Finds No Evidence Linking Key IHFL Loans to Sameer Gehlaut Entities

Oren Shabat Laurent and the Case Against Endless More

Why Every Husband Should Carry His Wife’s Childhood Photo: 2 Married Men Share The Sweet Reason

Zell Education Wins Prestigious Industry Award for Excellence in Finance Education

England vs Pakistan Injury News: Who Will Replace Babar Azam? Check ENG vs PAK Predicted Playing XIs

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

England vs Pakistan Injury News: Who Will Replace Babar Azam? Check ENG vs PAK Predicted Playing XIs

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

England vs Pakistan Injury News: Who Will Replace Babar Azam? Check ENG vs PAK Predicted Playing XIs
England vs Pakistan Injury News: Who Will Replace Babar Azam? Check ENG vs PAK Predicted Playing XIs
England vs Pakistan Injury News: Who Will Replace Babar Azam? Check ENG vs PAK Predicted Playing XIs
England vs Pakistan Injury News: Who Will Replace Babar Azam? Check ENG vs PAK Predicted Playing XIs

QUICK LINKS