England vs Pakistan Injury News: Who Will Replace Babar Azam? Check ENG vs PAK Predicted Playing XIs

England vs Pakistan Injury News: Fresh off a series loss against New Zealand, which resulted in the sacking of their head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, England will host Pakistan for a three-match Test series. The first of these three games will take place today at Headingley. The visitors have been dealt a shock as their newly appointed captain, Babar Azam, has been ruled out of the series opener. With that in mind, Pakistan would have to make a huge decision regarding their playing XI. Here is a look at who could replace Babar Azam and the ENG vs PAK predicted playing XIs.

England vs Pakistan 1st Test: Who Will Replace Babar Azam?

With Babar Azam being ruled out, Pakistan has to find a replacement at number four. The right-handed batter who was named Pakistan’s Test captain ahead of the tour to the West Indies will not play at Headingley. It is expected that Saud Shakeel will replace him. However, a close eye will be kept on Shan Masood’s fitness. The former captain missed the second test against the West Indies, and if he is able to attain match fitness, then he could replace Azam.

England vs Pakistan 1st Test: Babar Azam Injury Update

The latest update on Babar Azam’s injury is that he is still suffering from a finger injury that he suffered days before the first Test. Pakistan’s head coach, Sarfaraz Ahmed, revealed that the 31-year-old will miss the clash. “Pakistan captain Babar Azam is unavailable for the first Test match,” Sarfaraz said.

He also revealed that it would be Salaman Agha who will lead the side in the absence of Babar Azam. Giving more updates on Babar’s return, Sarfaraz said, “The medical team is assessing Babar. He has quite a bit of pain in the finger. There are still a few days to go before the second Test. Hopefully, he will recover by then.”

England vs Pakistan 1st Test: Will Shan Masood Play?

Shan Masood, who himself suffered a finger fracture, has recovered and will be expected to find a place in the playing XI. The former Pakistani skipper is expected to feature at his usual number three position.

ENG vs PAK 1st Test: England vs Pakistan 1st Test Predicted Playing XI

England Predicted Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Jordan Cox, Joe Root (C), Harry Brook, Dan Lawrence, Jamie Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue

Pakistan Predicted Playing XI: Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique, Salman Agha (C), Saud Shakeel / Awais Zafar, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali

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