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Home > Sports News > England vs Pakistan: Joe Root To Return As Test Captain After Ben Stokes’ Retirement? Huge Report Emerges

England vs Pakistan: Joe Root To Return As Test Captain After Ben Stokes’ Retirement? Huge Report Emerges

With a crucial Test series against Pakistan looming for England to round off their red-ball summer, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have the crucial task of appointing both coach and captain.

England vs Pakistan: Joe Root To Return As Test Captain After Ben Stokes' Retirement? Huge Report Emerges | AFP
England vs Pakistan: Joe Root To Return As Test Captain After Ben Stokes' Retirement? Huge Report Emerges | AFP

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-07-24 18:41 IST

With a crucial Test series against Pakistan looming for England to round off their red-ball summer, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have the crucial task of appointing both coach and captain. Following the 2-1 Test series loss to New Zealand at home, Ben Stokes stepped down as captain, while Brendon McCullum was sacked as the coach. Will Joe Root step in to lead England again?

Is Joe Root the frontrunner to be captain again?

According to a report by The Athletic, the Yorkshire batter is set to return as England’s Test skipper as England gear up to face Pakistan next month, thereby marking his second stint in the role. While Harry Brook had been the vice-captain and had built a promising case for himself, the selectors and management are likely to return to a tried and tested option Additionally, it’s a role that is likely to extend through to next summer’s Ashes, for which the schedule was released on July 23, Thursday.

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Most recently, Root had stepped up to take the leadership responsibility during the second Test against New Zealand at The Kia Oval in London after Stokes had been dropped from the squad due to the nightclub incident. While England had taken a 1-0 lead following the first Test at the Lord’s Cricket Ground, they conceded the Oval Test to the Kiwis and ultimately lost the series. But the big question surrounding the side is who will be appointed coach to replace McCullum. With Andy Flower and then Justin Langer out of the picture, Jonathan Trott or Richard Dawson could emerge as the likely successor.

What is Joe Root’s record as England’s Test captain?

Having skippered England in Test cricket full time from 2017 to 2022 before stepping down to hand over the reins to Stokes, the 35-year-old is the most-capped captain in their history. In 65 Tests, he has racked up 27 wins and as many losses but the veteran has the most victories as England’s Test skipper.

However, the ECB would hope that the veteran’s form with the bat doesn’t go down, given he is head and shoulders above any other batter in Test cricket currently, in terms of runs. With Root needing less than 2000 runs to surpass Sachin Tendulkar as the highest run-getter in red-ball international cricket, England would want him to get to the landmark.

Also Read: Who is Tulika Mann And Why Has She Been Suspended From Commonwealth Games 2026? | Details Inside

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England vs Pakistan: Joe Root To Return As Test Captain After Ben Stokes’ Retirement? Huge Report Emerges
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England vs Pakistan: Joe Root To Return As Test Captain After Ben Stokes’ Retirement? Huge Report Emerges
England vs Pakistan: Joe Root To Return As Test Captain After Ben Stokes’ Retirement? Huge Report Emerges
England vs Pakistan: Joe Root To Return As Test Captain After Ben Stokes’ Retirement? Huge Report Emerges
England vs Pakistan: Joe Root To Return As Test Captain After Ben Stokes’ Retirement? Huge Report Emerges

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