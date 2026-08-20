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Home > Sports News > England vs Pakistan: Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue Cut Match Ball in Half After Five-Wicket Hauls at Headingley

England vs Pakistan: Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue Cut Match Ball in Half After Five-Wicket Hauls at Headingley

England vs Pakistan 1st Test saw Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue claim five-wicket hauls each before cutting the match ball in half. The duo shared the ball to take the rare memento home. Meanwhile, the hosts dominated Pakistan at Headingley, bowling them out for 171 and ending Day 1 strongly with Joe Root and Jordan Cox unbeaten.

Josh Tongue and Ollie Robinson in frame. Image Credit: X
Josh Tongue and Ollie Robinson in frame. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-08-20 10:58 IST

England vs Pakistan 1st Test: Just when you think that you have seen everything on the cricket field, there comes a moment that surprises us. During the opening day of the first test between England and Pakistan, Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue picked up five-wicket hauls each. With the tradition being that the bowler to pick five wickets takes the ball with him, the two pacers were faced with a dilemma. Thinking of a unique solution, the two fast bowlers decided to split the ball in half, creating a rare memento for themselves. 

ENG vs PAK: Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue Cut Ball in Half After Fifers

Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue combined to take 10 wickets as Pakistan put up a disappointing performance with the bat in hand in the first innings. The two pacers shared wickets between them to bowl the visitors out for only 171 runs. Picking up five-wicket hauls meant that the duo uniquely shared the match ball by cutting it in half.

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After the conclusion of the first day, both Robinson and Tongue revealed how they reached the unique solution. Ollie, who recently became a father again, told about how it was his idea to cut the ball in half. 

Speaking on BBC’s Test Match Special, Robinson said, “Josh said it, and I said: ‘We actually should do that, it would be quite cool. You don’t really have too many halves of a cricket ball, so it would be something that we never forget.”

ENG vs PAK 1st Test: England End Day 1 on Top, Pakistan Reeling

It was a complete domination from England at the end of day 1 at Headingley, Leeds, as they bowled Pakistan out for only 171. In reply, the batters got off to a blistering start and have almost eaten away at the deficit. In the 25 overs that were bowled in the second innings, England have managed to score 112 runs at the loss of two wickets. The hosts now trail by only 59 runs and would be hoping to take a huge lead on the second day. 

With Jacob Bethell injured, it is Jordan Cox who is batting at number three, and he will resume the second day alongside captain Joe Root. Cox has 23 runs from 38 balls while Root has 37 runs from 53 deliveries. 

For Pakistan, Mohammad Abbas dismissed Ben Duckett while Mohammad Ali got the better of Emilio Gay. 

Also Read: IND vs AFG T20I Series: FIFA World Cup-Style Coverage Comes to India, AI Cameras, 3D Replays, Spidercam | Details Inside

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England vs Pakistan: Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue Cut Match Ball in Half After Five-Wicket Hauls at Headingley
Tags: ENG vs PAKEngland vs PakistanJosh TongueOllie Robinson

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England vs Pakistan: Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue Cut Match Ball in Half After Five-Wicket Hauls at Headingley
England vs Pakistan: Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue Cut Match Ball in Half After Five-Wicket Hauls at Headingley
England vs Pakistan: Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue Cut Match Ball in Half After Five-Wicket Hauls at Headingley
England vs Pakistan: Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue Cut Match Ball in Half After Five-Wicket Hauls at Headingley

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