The 1st match of the T20 tournament, which pits England against Pakistan, will start on Friday, August 28th at Old Trafford, Manchester. Players who might find their way into England's Probably XI include J Roy, J Bairstow, T Banton, S Billings, E Morgan (c), M Ali, D Willey, A Rashid, S Mahmood, L Gregory, C Jordan. For Pakistan, the picks might be B Azam (c), M Rizwan, S Afridi, F Zaman, W Riaz, M Hafiz, I Wasim, S Malik, S Khan, S Ahmad, M Amir.

Probable XI: England

J Roy, J Bairstow, T Banton, S Billings, E Morgan (c), M Ali, D Willey, A Rashid, S Mahmood, L Gregory, C Jordan

Probable XI: Pakistan

B Azam (c), M Rizwan, S Afridi, F Zaman, W Riaz, M Hafiz, I Wasim, S Malik, S Khan, S Ahmad, M Amir

Top Picks for England: J Bairstow, E Morgan, A Rashid, J Roy, M Ali Top Picks for Pakistan: B Azam, M Rizwan, S Afridi, S Khan, S Ahmad

Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team

WK – J Bairstow Batsman – E Morgan, B Azam, J Roy, M Hafiz All Rounder – M Ali, L Gregory Bowler – A Rashid, M Amir, S Afridi, C Jordan Best Captain Picks – J Bairstow, B Azam Best Vice Captain Picks – E Morgan, S Afridi

With the rise of fantasy games the true winner is always the fan. Our goal is to create a hub for Fantasy Sports fans, which would help users in covering vast variety of factors and formats required for the matches. This would act as a one – stop – service for fantasy cricket audience to understand data, statistics and information for their needs. The data and statistics covered above is for understanding purposes, and is the hypothesis of how we believe the game would evolve. This may not be always correct and we recommend user discretion. Certain states in India do not allow online gaming and in the interest of our fans we suggest to have their respective local jurisdictional laws checked before playing fantasy games.