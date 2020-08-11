The second test match between England and Pakistan starts on Thursday, August 13th at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. With fantasy games, the true winner is always the fan.

England will hit the ground more aggressively in the second test match after a thrilling win over Pakistan, but Pakistan also has the audacity to take the match in its favor with its swinging batsmen and aggressive bowlers. England would like to get on with the same team accept for their star player Ben Stokes who has been ruled out from the rest of the tournament. Pakistan would also like to try the experience of Wahab Riaz instead of fast bowler Naseem Shah, who was not much successful in the first test match.

Here some details of ENG vs PAK: Paytm First Games Fantasy team predictions:

Probable XI: England

Burns, Sibley, J.Root, Zak Crawley, O.Pope, J.Buttler, C.Woakes, J.Archer, S.Broad, J.Anderson, D.Bess

Key Players & Top Picks (England) –

Stuart Broad is in wonderful form. He has taken 22 wickets in last three Test

is in wonderful form. He has taken 22 wickets in last three Test Ollie Pope has batted well in recent times. He has scored 91 and 62 in his last two Test

has batted well in recent times. He has scored 91 and 62 in his last two Test Chris Woakes could be crucial in the absence of Stokes. Woakes was outstanding last Test, scoring a superb 84 along with four wickets. Giving the complete All-Round

could be crucial in the absence of Stokes. Woakes was outstanding last Test, scoring a superb 84 along with four wickets. Giving the complete All-Round Joe Root is England’s best batsman and with Ben Stokes gone, all eyes would be on him. He is one of the players who is a must pick in your Fantasy

Probable XI: Pakistan

Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, B.Azam, A.Shafiq, M.Rizwan, S.Khan, Y.Shah, S.Afridi, M.Abbas, W. Riaz / N.Shah

Key Players & Top Picks (Pakistan) –

Shan Masood scored a superb century (156) in the 1 st Innings and will be key player for Pakistan in the 2 nd Test

scored a superb century (156) in the 1 Innings and will be key player for Pakistan in the 2 Test Babar Azam is the best batsman in current Pakistan squad. He showed his class in the 1 st innings with brilliant knock of

is the best batsman in current Pakistan squad. He showed his class in the 1 innings with brilliant knock of Yasir Shah was the leading wicket taker in the 1 st Test Match with total of 8 wickets. England team were struggling badly to score runs against

was the leading wicket taker in the 1 Test Match with total of 8 wickets. England team were struggling badly to score runs against Mohammad Abbas will be key for Pakistan especially with the new

Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team

WK – J.Butler

Batsman – J.Root, R.Burns, S.Masood, B.Azam

All Rounder – C.Woakes, S.Khan

Bowler – J.Archer, S.Broad, M.Abbas, Y.Shah

Best Captain Picks – J.Root, B.Azam

Best Vice Captain Picks – C.Woakes, S.Masood, Y.Shah

With the rise of fantasy games, the true winner is always the fan. Our goal is to create a hub for Fantasy Sports fans, which would help users in covering vast variety of factors and formats required for the matches. This would act as a one – stop – service for fantasy cricket audience to understand data, statistics and information for their needs. The data and statistics covered above is for understanding purposes, and is the hypothesis of how we believe the game would evolve. This may not be always correct and we recommend user discretion. Certain states in India do not allow online gaming and in the interest of our fans we suggest to have their respective local jurisdictional laws checked before playing fantasy games.

