England vs Panama: Jude Bellingham Inspires Three Lions as Harry Kane Breaks World Cup Record in FIFA World Cup 2026

England national football team vs Panama national football team: As Thomas Tuchel’s team defeated Panama 2-0 on Saturday to top Group L and avoid a nerve-wracking path through the World Cup knockout round, Jude Bellingham pulled England out of a soggy New Jersey grind by scoring one goal and setting up another for Harry Kane. Following their 2-1 victory over Ghana, who finished with four points, England finished with seven points, ahead of Croatia’s six. Panama finished last after losing all three games. In the Round of 32, England will take on one of the top eight third-place teams.

England vs Panama: Jude Bellingham scores opening goal

After a flat first half and a frustrating hour in which England dominated possession without cutting Panama open, Bellingham finally forced the breakthrough in the 62nd minute.

Bukayo Saka’s corner from the left dropped into a crowded box, where Bellingham, despite being held by a defender, wrestled enough space to stab a left-footed finish past goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera.

England vs Panama: Jude Bellingham assists Harry Kane

Five minutes later, Bellingham took charge again on the left and clipped in a cross for Kane, who rose above his marker to head home. It was Kane’s 11th World Cup goal for England, moving him past Gary Lineker’s mark of 10 and making him the country’s all-time leading scorerat World Cups. The goal transformed the mood at the New York New Jersey Stadium, where anxious England supporters who had spent much of the afternoon biting their nails were soon singing along to Bon Jovi during the hydration break.

England captain, Harry Kane speaks after the clash against Panama

“A solid performance again, against a side with fast, tricky players,” Kane told broadcaster ITV. “They had little moments but overall we controlled it pretty well. First half maybe a little bit sloppy in the final third, got better in the second half. Would have liked to see out the game a little bit easier. “Overall just a good win. Another proud one (record) to reach, let’s hope it’s not the last instalment.”

England make multiple changes in final group stage game

Tuchel had made five changes from the side held 0-0 by Ghana. Reece James missed out with a hamstring problem, with Jarell Quansah starting at right back, while Nico O’Reilly returned at left back. Declan Rice was rested and Morgan Rogers came into a more attack-minded midfield. Saka and Marcus Rashford replaced Noni Madueke and Anthony Gordon.

Rashford had England’s first clear opening in the seventh minute, driving a low shot from the edge of the box that forced Mosquera into a fine save. Much of England’s early work came through Rashford and Bellingham on the left, but Panama remained dangerous on the break and Jordan Pickford had to save well from Jose Rodriguez in the 26th minute. England became increasingly predictable. Rashford saw plenty of the ball but often held it too long, while Saka was isolated on the right and quickly surrounded whenever he tried to drive forward.

FIFA World Cup 2026: England work hard in search of opening goal

Rashford headed wide from close range in the 37th minute, and Elliot Anderson tested Mosquera from distance. Rashford then curled a free kick narrowly wide before halftime. Tuchel made no changes at the interval, and England continued to labour. Kane failed to control a ball from close range in the 51st minute after Panama almost turned it into their own net, before Mosquera parried another Kane effort six minutes later.

Jude Bellingham scores the opening goal to put England in the lead

But Bellingham’s intervention changed everything, giving England a victory built more on persistence than fluency — and sending them through as group winners. There was still time late on for Jordan Henderson to come on and become the first England player to play at four World Cups.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today On June 27: Portugal Face-Off Colombia, Argentina Take On Jordan— Full Schedule, Timings, Live Streaming, TV Telecast In India