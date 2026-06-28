England vs Panama: Jude Bellingham Inspires Three Lions as Harry Kane Breaks World Cup Record in FIFA World Cup 2026

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ceasefire Colombia national football team Ayush Mhatre india strawberry moon 2026 earthquake madras high court el loco post match interview uruguay Anil Mishra Himanshu Jangra Colombo conference 75 year old land dispute akshay kumar Faisal Mumtaz Rathore Donald Trump India visit 2027 ceasefire Colombia national football team Ayush Mhatre india strawberry moon 2026 earthquake madras high court el loco post match interview uruguay Anil Mishra Himanshu Jangra Colombo conference 75 year old land dispute akshay kumar Faisal Mumtaz Rathore Donald Trump India visit 2027 ceasefire Colombia national football team Ayush Mhatre india strawberry moon 2026 earthquake madras high court el loco post match interview uruguay Anil Mishra Himanshu Jangra Colombo conference 75 year old land dispute akshay kumar Faisal Mumtaz Rathore Donald Trump India visit 2027 ceasefire Colombia national football team Ayush Mhatre india strawberry moon 2026 earthquake madras high court el loco post match interview uruguay Anil Mishra Himanshu Jangra Colombo conference 75 year old land dispute akshay kumar Faisal Mumtaz Rathore Donald Trump India visit 2027
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ceasefire Colombia national football team Ayush Mhatre india strawberry moon 2026 earthquake madras high court el loco post match interview uruguay Anil Mishra Himanshu Jangra Colombo conference 75 year old land dispute akshay kumar Faisal Mumtaz Rathore Donald Trump India visit 2027 ceasefire Colombia national football team Ayush Mhatre india strawberry moon 2026 earthquake madras high court el loco post match interview uruguay Anil Mishra Himanshu Jangra Colombo conference 75 year old land dispute akshay kumar Faisal Mumtaz Rathore Donald Trump India visit 2027 ceasefire Colombia national football team Ayush Mhatre india strawberry moon 2026 earthquake madras high court el loco post match interview uruguay Anil Mishra Himanshu Jangra Colombo conference 75 year old land dispute akshay kumar Faisal Mumtaz Rathore Donald Trump India visit 2027 ceasefire Colombia national football team Ayush Mhatre india strawberry moon 2026 earthquake madras high court el loco post match interview uruguay Anil Mishra Himanshu Jangra Colombo conference 75 year old land dispute akshay kumar Faisal Mumtaz Rathore Donald Trump India visit 2027
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > England vs Panama: Jude Bellingham Inspires Three Lions as Harry Kane Breaks World Cup Record in FIFA World Cup 2026

England vs Panama: Jude Bellingham Inspires Three Lions as Harry Kane Breaks World Cup Record in FIFA World Cup 2026

Jude Bellingham starred with a goal and an assist as England defeated Panama 2-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Harry Kane became England’s all-time leading World Cup scorer, while Thomas Tuchel’s side topped Group L and advanced to the knockout stage.

England defeated Panama in their final group stage game to top Group L standings. Image Credit: ANI
England defeated Panama in their final group stage game to top Group L standings. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-06-28 05:32 IST

England national football team vs Panama national football team: As Thomas Tuchel’s team defeated Panama 2-0 on Saturday to top Group L and avoid a nerve-wracking path through the World Cup knockout round, Jude Bellingham pulled England out of a soggy New Jersey grind by scoring one goal and setting up another for Harry Kane. Following their 2-1 victory over Ghana, who finished with four points, England finished with seven points, ahead of Croatia’s six. Panama finished last after losing all three games. In the Round of 32, England will take on one of the top eight third-place teams.

England vs Panama: Jude Bellingham scores opening goal

After a flat first half and a frustrating hour in which England dominated possession without cutting Panama open, Bellingham finally forced the breakthrough in the 62nd minute.

You Might Be Interested In

Bukayo Saka’s corner from the left dropped into a crowded box, where Bellingham, despite being held by a defender, wrestled enough space to stab a left-footed finish past goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera.

England vs Panama: Jude Bellingham assists Harry Kane

Five minutes later, Bellingham took charge again on the left and clipped in a cross for Kane, who rose above his marker to head home. It was Kane’s 11th World Cup goal for England, moving him past Gary Lineker’s mark of 10 and making him the country’s all-time leading scorerat World Cups. The goal transformed the mood at the New York New Jersey Stadium, where anxious England supporters who had spent much of the afternoon biting their nails were soon singing along to Bon Jovi during the hydration break.

England captain, Harry Kane speaks after the clash against Panama

“A solid performance again, against a side with fast, tricky players,” Kane told broadcaster ITV. “They had little moments but overall we controlled it pretty well. First half maybe a little bit sloppy in the final third, got better in the second half. Would have liked to see out the game a little bit easier. “Overall just a good win. Another proud one (record) to reach, let’s hope it’s not the last instalment.”

England make multiple changes in final group stage game

Tuchel had made five changes from the side held 0-0 by Ghana. Reece James missed out with a hamstring problem, with Jarell Quansah starting at right back, while Nico O’Reilly returned at left back. Declan Rice was rested and Morgan Rogers came into a more attack-minded midfield. Saka and Marcus Rashford replaced Noni Madueke and Anthony Gordon.

Rashford had England’s first clear opening in the seventh minute, driving a low shot from the edge of the box that forced Mosquera into a fine save. Much of England’s early work came through Rashford and Bellingham on the left, but Panama remained dangerous on the break and Jordan Pickford had to save well from Jose Rodriguez in the 26th minute. England became increasingly predictable. Rashford saw plenty of the ball but often held it too long, while Saka was isolated on the right and quickly surrounded whenever he tried to drive forward.

FIFA World Cup 2026: England work hard in search of opening goal

Rashford headed wide from close range in the 37th minute, and Elliot Anderson tested Mosquera from distance. Rashford then curled a free kick narrowly wide before halftime. Tuchel made no changes at the interval, and England continued to labour. Kane failed to control a ball from close range in the 51st minute after Panama almost turned it into their own net, before Mosquera parried another Kane effort six minutes later.

Jude Bellingham scores the opening goal to put England in the lead

But Bellingham’s intervention changed everything, giving England a victory built more on persistence than fluency — and sending them through as group winners. There was still time late on for Jordan Henderson to come on and become the first England player to play at four World Cups.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today On June 27: Portugal Face-Off Colombia, Argentina Take On Jordan— Full Schedule, Timings, Live Streaming, TV Telecast In India

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

England vs Panama: Jude Bellingham Inspires Three Lions as Harry Kane Breaks World Cup Record in FIFA World Cup 2026
Tags: England National Football TeamEngland vs PanamaFIFA World Cup 2026Harry KaneJude Bellinghampanama national football teamThomas Tuchel

RELATED News

FIFA World Cup 2026: Colombia vs Portugal Ends Goalless as Both Teams Advance; Portugal to Face Croatia, Colombia Draw Ghana

Croatia vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2026: Luka Modric Assist, Nikola Vlasic Winner Seal Last-32 Spot for Croatia

National Inter-State Athletics Championships 2026: Ancy Sojan Breaks Anju Bobby George’s 22-Year Record, Sarvesh Kushare Sets New High Jump Mark

Virat Kohli Checks Into BCCI’s CoE Amid Fitness Concerns — Chennai Super Kings Young Star Shares Photo With Team India Legend

FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today On June 27: Portugal Face-Off Colombia, Argentina Take On Jordan— Full Schedule, Timings, Live Streaming, TV Telecast In India

LATEST NEWS

Trump Threatens ‘Iran Will No Longer Exist’; Air Raid Sirens in Bahrain, Kuwait- Is the Ceasefire Over?

England vs Panama: Jude Bellingham Inspires Three Lions as Harry Kane Breaks World Cup Record in FIFA World Cup 2026

Amritsar to Get Grand Temple Dedicated to Mata Sita and Luv-Kush: Arvind Kejriwal

Why Is Jonathan Famous? PM Modi Feeds World’s Oldest Living Land Animal In Seychelles

June Strawberry Moon 2026: When, Where And How To Watch The Full Moon In India

6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan, Tremors Felt Across Delhi-NCR, Jammu And Kashmir

Pakistan Cricketer Shoaib Akhtar’s Brother’s Funeral Attended By Terrorists Linked To 26/11 Mastermind Hafiz Saeed | Watch

Actor Sonu Mishra Reveals Why He Walked Out Of Kala Hiran Amid Salman Khan Legal Battle: ‘My Ethics Didn’t…’

Rohit Shetty Receives Fresh Death Threat, Caller Allegedly Demands Rs 20 Crore; Here’s What We Know

KAI India Supports Environmental Conservation Initiative in Ladakh Through Forest Art Festival

England vs Panama: Jude Bellingham Inspires Three Lions as Harry Kane Breaks World Cup Record in FIFA World Cup 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

England vs Panama: Jude Bellingham Inspires Three Lions as Harry Kane Breaks World Cup Record in FIFA World Cup 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

England vs Panama: Jude Bellingham Inspires Three Lions as Harry Kane Breaks World Cup Record in FIFA World Cup 2026
England vs Panama: Jude Bellingham Inspires Three Lions as Harry Kane Breaks World Cup Record in FIFA World Cup 2026
England vs Panama: Jude Bellingham Inspires Three Lions as Harry Kane Breaks World Cup Record in FIFA World Cup 2026
England vs Panama: Jude Bellingham Inspires Three Lions as Harry Kane Breaks World Cup Record in FIFA World Cup 2026

QUICK LINKS