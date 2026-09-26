England vs Spain Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch ENG vs ESP UEFA Nations League 2026 Clash in India?

England vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2026 Live Streaming Details: England and Spain reignite their rivalry in a huge UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 fixture at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, 26 September. The encounter promises to be an intriguing one as they face each other in a repeat of the UEFA Euro 2024 final that Spain had edged 2-1.

Spain enter the contest as the reigning 2026 FIFA World Cup champions, while England placed third at the quadrennial event after an eventful 6-4 win over France. The two teams are joined by Czechia and Croatia in Group A3.

England vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2026: Date, Time and Venue

The England v Spain UEFA Nations League match will take place on Saturday, September 2,6 2026 at Wembley Stadium in London. The kick-off time of the England v Spain match will be 7:45 PM BST (12:15 AM IST, Sunday, September 27 in India).

UEFA Nations League 2026: England vs Spain Match Details

Details England vs Spain Competition UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Match England vs Spain Group Group A3 Date September 26, 2026 Venue Wembley Stadium, London Kick-off 7:45 PM BST India Time 12:15 AM IST, September 27

England vs Spain Live Telecast in India

In India, the England vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2026 match will be available live on the Sony Sports Network on TV. Meanwhile, the SonyLIV platform will live stream the clash in India on its app and website.

England vs Spain Live Streaming in India

Fans in India can find the live stream of England vs Spain on the Sony LIV app. Sony LIV’s official UEFA Nations League page has the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League available in the app.

UEFA Nations League 2026: Predicted Starting Lineups

England Predicted Lineup: Jordan Pickford; Jarell Quansah, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, Nico O’Reilly; Elliot Anderson, Alex Scott; Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon; Harry Kane

Spain Predicted Lineup: Unai Simon; Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri, Dani Olmo; Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Nico Williams

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