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Home > Sports News > England vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Can The Three Lions Topple La Roja In London? Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

England vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Can The Three Lions Topple La Roja In London? Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

With the Nations League 2026-27 continuing, a blockbuster match is on the cards with England set to lock horns against Spain at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London. Fans can expect a highly competitive match between the two sides amid a packed Wembley Stadium in England's capital city.

England vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Can The Three Lions Topple La Roja In London? Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More. (Image Credits: England Football X/X)
England vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Can The Three Lions Topple La Roja In London? Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More. (Image Credits: England Football X/X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-09-26 16:09 IST

England vs Spain Prediction: With the Nations League 2026-27 continuing, a blockbuster match is on the cards with England set to lock horns against Spain at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London. Fans can expect a highly competitive match between the two sides amid a packed Wembley Stadium in England’s capital city.

Spain will travel to London as the holder of some significant titles, including FIFA World Cup and Euro Cup. Spain’s football team, which is also known as La Roja, are in outstanding nick, having recently beaten a strong Argentinian side, led by Lionel Messi to lift the World Cup. Under manager Luis de la Fuente, Spain have established a solid core and have retained the same for the Nations League. They are yet to lose a competitive fixture this calendar year.

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Meanwhile, England, known as The Three Lions, are riding their own wave of confidence despite lacking the tangible success to present it. They finished third in the FIFA World Cup 2026 after suffering a heartbreaking defeat to Argentina despite having their noses in front at one stage. While Thomas Tuchel has a solid core of players, the injury crisis has thrown a fresh curveball that he must tackle against arguably one of the most formidable oppositions.

England vs Spain, UEFA Nations League 2026-27 Match Details

  • Match: England vs Spain, UEFA Nations League 2026-27
  • Date: Sunday, September 27, 2026
  • Venue: Wembley Stadium, London, England
  • Kick-off Time: 12:15 AM IST, Sunday, September 27 and 19:45 PM Local Time, Saturday, September 26

Where to Watch England vs Spain Live on TV?

The live telecast of the match will be available on Sony Sports Network.

How to Watch England vs Spain Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the fixture will be available on Sony LIV App and website.

England vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2026-27 Team News

Thomas Tuchel has some serious selection headaches, given a string of fitness issues that have crept up for England. Five first-choice players in Declan Rice, Cole Palmer, Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo and Tino Livramento have been withdrawn due to injuries. The defensive unit is equally crippled due to injuries to John Stones, Reece James and Djed Spence, while left-back Lewis Hall also remains doubtful after skipping training.

Spain have a largely settled line-up but still have some decision to make regarding their defence. First-choice right-back Pedro Porro remains sidelined due to a hamstring issue, while reserve goalkeeper Joan Garcia’s knee injury has also kept him out. But Eric Garcia looks in good stead to step in as the right-back, while Pedri’s strong performances at the club level has put him in competition with Fabian Ruiz and Rodri.

England vs Spain predicted XIs

England predicted XI: Pickford; Quansah, Konsa, Guehi, O’Reilly; Anderson, Scott; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

Spain predicted XI: Simon; E Garcia, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, N Williams; Oyarzabal

England vs Spain Prediction

Due to England being forced to play an understrength side and Spain having a settled team, the latter are expected to edge the Three Lions in London.

Prediction: Spain 2-1 England

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England vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Can The Three Lions Topple La Roja In London? Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More
Tags: England National Football TeamSpain national football teamUEFA Nations LeagueUEFA Nations League 2026-27

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England vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Can The Three Lions Topple La Roja In London? Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More
England vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Can The Three Lions Topple La Roja In London? Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More
England vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Can The Three Lions Topple La Roja In London? Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More
England vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Can The Three Lions Topple La Roja In London? Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More
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