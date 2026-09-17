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Home > Sports News > England vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: Preview, Venue, Match Timing, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

England vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: Preview, Venue, Match Timing, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

A rampaging England will look for nothing less than another commanding victory in the second T20I against Sri Lanka on September 17, Thursday at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

England vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: Preview, Venue, Match Timing, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know. (Image Credits: X)
England vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: Preview, Venue, Match Timing, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-09-17 16:39 IST

England vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: A rampaging England will look for nothing less than another commanding victory in the second T20I against Sri Lanka on September 17, Thursday at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. Having dismantled reigning World T20 champions India with ease in their previous T20I rubber, Harry Brook and co. just as comfortably consigned Sri Lanka to a big defeat as well. The home side seem primed to continue their dominance.

England skipper Harry Brook was in front and center of a dominant 119-run win in the opening game. Powered by his 42-ball 100 and 114 off 49, the hosts coasted to 254/4 in their stipulated 20 overs. Jos Buttler’s innings of 80 off 44 deliveries was equally brutal. In response, only five Sri Lankan batters got to double figures as Dunith Wellalage top-scored with 33, with the visitors playing only 19 overs for their 135 runs. Sonny Baker was the pick of the bowlers for England with three wickets, while Jamie Overton and Liam Dawson claimed two scalps apiece. The tourists need an upgrade in all three aspects if they are to come even close to matching England’s firepower.

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Fans can expect the Englishmen to go in with the same eleven but expect changes in Sri Lanka’s XI.

England vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: Match Details

  • Match: England vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I
  • Date: Thursday, September 17, 2026
  • Venue: Sophia Gardens, Delhi
  • Toss: 10:30 PM IST
  • Match: 11:00 PM IST
  • TV: Sony Sports Network
  • Live Streaming: Sony LIV App and Website

England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: When And Where Will the Match Be Played?

The second T20I between England and Sri Lanka will be played at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on September 17, Thursday. The toss will take place at 10:30 PM IST, while the match commences at 11:00 PM IST.

England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: Where to Watch on TV and Where to live stream?

Fans can catch the action between the two sides on TV on Sony Sports Network, while the live streaming shall be available on Sony LIV App and website.

England vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I Squads

England Squad: Harry Brook (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue

Sri Lanka Squad: Kusal Mendis (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Lahiru Udara, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Tharindu Rathnayake, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga, Nuwan Thushara, Binura Fernando.

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England vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: Preview, Venue, Match Timing, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
Tags: ENG vs SLEngland National Cricket TeamHarry BrookSri Lanka National Cricket Team

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England vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: Preview, Venue, Match Timing, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
England vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: Preview, Venue, Match Timing, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
England vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: Preview, Venue, Match Timing, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
England vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: Preview, Venue, Match Timing, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
England vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: Preview, Venue, Match Timing, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

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