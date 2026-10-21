England vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

ENG vs SL, 3rd ODI: Both England and Sri Lanka are coming off losses in their opening game of the tri-series to host Pakistan and need a win to further their cause to play in the final. Hence, England and Sri Lanka will lock horns for the first time in the tri-series on October 22, Thursday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Sri Lanka let a golden opportunity slip out of their hands while chasing 306 against Pakistan in favourable conditions in Rawalpindi. With Pavan Rathnayake and Janith Liyange scoring well-timed fifties, all they had to do was rotate the strike in a risk-free manner to go past the finish line. Not only did the duo fall at the wrong time but also Dasun Shanaka threw his wicket away at a crucial juncture to hand over the advantage to the hosts. The tourists slid from 256/7 to 268 all out to lose by 37 runs.

While Sri Lanka gave no wicket to Arafat Minhas, the 21-year-old left England searching for answers. With England chasing 303 against Pakistan for a win and making a bright start, the left-arm spinner turned the game on its head. His first wicket of the innings was that of Tom Banton for 57 and went on to get the better of Harry Brook (5), Jordan Cox (18), Will Jacks (19), Jamie Overton (1) and Adil Rashid (0). His figures read an eye-watering 8.4-0-40-6 to consign the Englishmen to an 87-run defeat. It was safe to say that the tourists missed Jos Buttler’s experience in the middle-order but they must quickly regroup. With Dunith Wellalage bringing in the left-arm angle, England would be wary of it.

England vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI, Tri-series 2026 Details

Match: England vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI

England vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI Date: Thursday (Oct 20), 2026

Thursday (Oct 20), 2026 Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi Match Start Time: 1:30 PM IST

1:30 PM IST Series: Pakistan ODI tri-series 2026

England vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI, Tri-series 2026 Squads

England Squad: Harry Brook (c), Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Mason Crane, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue.

Sri Lanka Squad: Kusal Mendis (c), Sahan Arachchige, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachindu Colombage, Avishka Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Lahiru Udara, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage.

England vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI, Tri-series 2026: When and Where to Watch in India?

There is no confirmed television telecast of the fixture between England and Sri Lanka but the live streaming of it shall be available on Sony LIV App and website.