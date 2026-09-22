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Home > Sports News > England vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction: Who Will Win ENG vs SL 1st ODI at Chester-le-Street? Check Predicted Playing XIs, Top Players

England vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction: Who Will Win ENG vs SL 1st ODI at Chester-le-Street? Check Predicted Playing XIs, Top Players

England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match prediction sees Harry Brook’s England start as favourites at Chester-le-Street after a 3-0 T20I sweep. Check ENG vs SL predicted playing XIs, top players, match details, venue, timing, and winner prediction for the ODI series opener.

England and Sri Lanka will clash in the 1st ODI of the series at Chester-le-Street. Image Credit: X/@EnglandCricket
England and Sri Lanka will clash in the 1st ODI of the series at Chester-le-Street. Image Credit: X/@EnglandCricket

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-09-22 16:15 IST

England vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction: The two sides will get their three-match series underway with the opening game being held at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on September 22. The United Kingdom have been in superb form recently, having swept the T20I series 3-0, while the visitors will be hoping to find their form and turn on a better performance in the 50-over format.

Harry Brook’s team has been in fine white-ball form of late. Earlier this year, England whitewashed Sri Lanka 2-1 in a one-day international series, with Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, and Ben Duckett all expected to star again. But with Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell, and Sam Curran all unavailable due to injury, the squad has been reconfigured, with Adil Rashid ruled out of the first one-day international and Rehan Ahmed added to the playing eleven.

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Sri Lanka, who are captained by Kusal Mendis, have a well-balanced team with Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana and Dushmantha Chameera also present. While the visitors have displayed some glimpses of brilliance across the last few months, they will need to much better their batting performance following an abject T20I series.

England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Match Details

  • Match: England vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI
  • Series: Sri Lanka tour of England
  • Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
  • Match Time: 12:30 PM (Local Time); 5:00 PM (IST)

England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Predicted Playing XIs

England Playing XI: Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (C), Jos Buttler (wk), Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue

Sri Lanka Predicted XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (C and wk), Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Eshan Malinga.

ENG vs SL 1st ODI: Top Players to Watch

  • Harry Brook (England)
  • Joe Root (England)
  • Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka)
  • Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)

England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Match Prediction

England will begin as the favourites due to their better recent form, familiarity with home conditions and greater batting depth. They have won their last ODI series against Sri Lanka and have come into the series off the back of a comprehensive T20I clean sweep. Sri Lanka have the talent within their team to push England, in particular through Hasaranga, Nissanka and Chameera; still, the hosts seem stronger across all disciplines.

England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Match Prediction: England to win against Sri Lanka

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates India Women After Asian Games 2026 Gold: IND-W Thrash Sri Lanka By 147 Runs In Final

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England vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction: Who Will Win ENG vs SL 1st ODI at Chester-le-Street? Check Predicted Playing XIs, Top Players
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England vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction: Who Will Win ENG vs SL 1st ODI at Chester-le-Street? Check Predicted Playing XIs, Top Players
England vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction: Who Will Win ENG vs SL 1st ODI at Chester-le-Street? Check Predicted Playing XIs, Top Players
England vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction: Who Will Win ENG vs SL 1st ODI at Chester-le-Street? Check Predicted Playing XIs, Top Players
England vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction: Who Will Win ENG vs SL 1st ODI at Chester-le-Street? Check Predicted Playing XIs, Top Players
England vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction: Who Will Win ENG vs SL 1st ODI at Chester-le-Street? Check Predicted Playing XIs, Top Players

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