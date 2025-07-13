England vs Wales, Netherlands vs France At Women’s Euro 2025: Probable Lineups And Live Streaming

England’s victory over Wales in their last Group D encounter on Sunday will advance them to the quarterfinals of Euro 2025.

After losing to the Netherlands on Wednesday, the reigning champions would have been eliminated, but they pulled off a spectacular 4-0 victory to control their own destiny.Wales, who lost to France on Wednesday and are now at the bottom of Group D, will be eliminated early; they must defeat England by a significant margin in order to have a hope of advancing.

Quickly: Who’s out and who’s through?

Norway, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Germany, and Sweden advanced to the quarterfinals.

Out: Poland, Denmark, Portugal, Belgium, Iceland, and Finland

England vs Wales

No matter how the Netherlands’ match against France turns out, if England defeats tournament newcomers Wales, the 2022 champions will proceed. If other outcomes go their way, the Lionesses might still advance to the quarterfinals even if they lose versus Wales. Wales’ loss to France on Wednesday night puts them in danger of being eliminated. Due to their unfavorable head-to-head goal differential in games against the Netherlands, the defending champions, and themselves, they would need to defeat England by a minimum of four goals.

Possible England XI: Hampton; Bronze, Williamson, Carter, Greenwood; Walsh, Stanway, Toone; James, Russo, Hemp

Possible Wales XI: Clark; Roberts, Evans, Green, Woodham; Ladd, Ingle, James, Holland; Fishlock, Hughes

Netherlands vs France

After defeating England 2-1 and sweeping Wales 4-1, Les Bleues now lead Group D with a perfect six points. They are well in control going into the last matchday. The Dutch, on the other hand, are in third place, three points behind, and they realize that their chances will only be maintained if they defeat France. After they were crushed 4-0 by defending champions England in their last match, the uphill challenge seemed even more daunting.

Possible Lineups France: Peyraud-Maguin; N’Dongala, Lakrar, Sombath, Bacha; Karchaoui, Jean-Francois, Geyoro; Baltimore, Diani, Katoto.

Possible Lineups Netherlands: Van Domselaar; Casparj, Janssen, Spitse, Brugts; Groenen, Van de Donk, Kaptein; Pelova, Beerensteyn, Miedema.

Where to watch the matches? What are the timings?

Fancode would be streaming the matches. Both the matches starts at 12 AM (IST) on 14th July.

