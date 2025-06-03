Home
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
England vs West Indies 3rd ODI: England Players Swap Buses For Bikes To Beat Traffic To The Oval

The match was scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM IST on Tuesday, June 3. However, both teams were delayed due to severe congestion on the roads.

England vs West Indies 3rd ODI: England Players Swap Buses For Bikes To Beat Traffic To The Oval

England vs West Indies 3rd ODI: England Players Swap Buses for Bikes to Beat Traffic to the Oval


In an unusual twist ahead of the third ODI between England and the West Indies, the England cricket team found themselves stuck in heavy traffic on their way to The Oval. With time running out and the toss approaching, the players came up with a surprising solution by hopping on bicycles to get to the ground.

Toss Delayed Due to Unexpected London Gridlock

The match was scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM IST on Tuesday, June 3. However, both teams were delayed due to severe congestion on the roads.

As a result, the toss, which usually takes place 30 minutes before the match, was pushed back. The delay caused some confusion, but also set the stage for one of the most amusing pre-match moments in recent memory.

The England squad, led by Harry Brook, was stuck on the team bus. Instead of waiting, they got off and rode Lime bikes to the stadium.

“Yeah, we were on the bus for a while. So, we decided to get off and get on some Lime bikes to come in,” Brook said in an interview with Sky Sports.

A Lighthearted Start Before the Cricket

Both captains laughed about the situation during the toss.

“We were in a little bit earlier than the West Indies boys. But, we’re here now and we’re ready to go,” Brook added with a smile.

West Indies captain Shai Hope, who lost the toss, joked about their slower arrival.

“I had no idea, I probably should have walked,” Hope said, amused by the whole ordeal.

England Look for a Clean Sweep

England currently lead the series 2-0 after comfortable wins in Birmingham and Cardiff. They are now aiming to seal the series with a clean sweep.

For the West Indies, the match is an opportunity to bounce back before both teams face off in the upcoming T20 series. A win here would be a much-needed confidence boost.

Bicycles Become the Unexpected Hero

Even before a ball was bowled, England’s last-minute bicycle dash became a talking point.

Fans and commentators appreciated the down-to-earth approach taken by the team. Seeing international players cycle through London streets gave the day a fun and relatable twist.

It was a reminder that sometimes the best way to solve a problem is to keep things simple, especially when you are up against the clock and stuck in traffic.

