As International cricket finally makes a return on our television screens, audiences are in for a treat as England goes against West Indies in the second test match. The second match of the tournament starts on Thursday, July 16th at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

After more than three months of halt, International cricket finally returned on our television screens. The dominance of West Indies in the Southampton Test match might have surprised a few people, but it was not entirely a surprise for those who have followed West Indies in red-ball cricket over the last couple of years.

England will be looking to come back stronger and level the series in the second Test Match. The second match of the tournament starts on Thursday, July 16th at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

Here some details of ENG vs WI: Paytm First Games Fantasy team predictions:

Regular captain Joe Root will return to the side after missing the opening game. Stuart Broad also seems to replace Mark Wood in the side.

West Indies, on the other hand, would not be looking to make any changes in their winning side.

Probable XI: England

Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root (C), Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (WK), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Top Key Picks England –

Ben Stokes, James Anderson, Joe Root

Probable XI: West Indies

John Campbell, Kraigg Braithwaite, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich (WK), Jason Holder (C), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

Top Key Picks West Indies –

Shai Hope, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder

Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team

WK – S.Hope, J.Butler

Batsman – J.Root, R.Burns, J.Blackwood All Rounder – B.Stokes, J.Holder, R.Chase Bowler – D.M. Bess, J.Anderson, S.Gabriel Best Captain Picks – B.Stokes, J.Holder Best Vice Captain Picks – J.Root, J.Anderson, J.Blackwood

