Third and the final test match between England and West Indies will start on Friday, July 24th at 3.30 PM IST at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

England won the second Test in exciting fashion after West Indies had dominated in the first. With series, getting leveled both the teams will be looking to bring their best teams in the final and series decider Test Match. Third and the final Test Match will start on Friday, July 24th at 3.30 PM IST at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. The decider will take place at the Old Trafford. The pitch at the Old Trafford is perhaps the quickest in the country. As a result of it, pacers will have an important role to play in the 3rd Test Match.

Here some details of ENG vs WI: Paytm First Games Fantasy team predictions:

England will be boosted by the return of Jofra Archer, who was suspended from the second Test. James Anderson, too, is likely to return to the playing 11 in the 3rd Test after being rested in the second.

For the Windies, all eyes will be on Shannon Gabriel as he is their best bowler and joint leading wicket- taker in the Test Series.

Probable XI: England

Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root (C), Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (WK), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Top Key Picks England –

Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Stuart Broad

Probable XI: West Indies

John Campbell, Kraigg Braithwaite, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich (WK), Jason Holder (C), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

Top Key Picks West Indies –

Shannon Gabriel, Roston Chase, Shamarh Brooks

Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team

WK – S.Dowrich

Batsman – S.Brooks, D.Sibley, J.Root

All Rounder – J.Holder, R.Chase, B.Stokes Bowler – S.Gabriel, J.Anderson, S.Broad, D.Bess Best Captain Picks – B.Stokes

Best Vice Captain Picks – J.Root, J.Holder, R.Chase

