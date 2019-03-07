England women seal T201 series, beat India women by 5 wickets, India lose 6th straight short format game: Opener Danielle Wyatt smashed an unbeaten 64 runs of 55 balls and took her team to victory. After invited to Bat first, India only managed to score 111 for 8 in allotted 20 overs. India could not set a daunting total despite a strong start in the first two overs.

England women seal T201 series, beat India women by 5 wickets, India lose 6th straight short format game: England women beat India women by 5 wickets in the 3-match T20I series at Barsapara Cricket Stadium Guwahati on Thursday. With this win, visitors sealed the series and took an unassailable 2-0 lead. Opener Danielle Wyatt smashed an unbeaten 64 runs of 55 balls and took her team to victory. After invited to Bat first, India only managed to score 111 for 8 in allotted 20 overs. India could not set a daunting total despite a strong start in the first two overs.

Veteran cricketer Mithali Raj remained the highest scorer for the team with 20 runs in 27 deliveries. No other Indian batswomen could cross 18 run mark. Openers Harleen Deol and Smith Mandhana fell for 14 and 12 respectively.

For England, right-arm fast bowler Katherine Brunt claimed 3 wickets in 4 overs. She only gave 17 runs. While as spinner Linsey Smith took 2 wickets and gave 11 runs in 3 overs. Other bowlers of England were also economical.

Batting second, hosts chased the target with 5 balls to spare. They only lost 5 wickets in the process. At a moment, it looked India might come back when 4 wickets of English hell for 56. But the partnership of Danielle and Lauren Winfield. Lauren Winfield scored 29 of 23 balls.

For India, Ekta Bisht remained pick of the bowlers, claiming 2 wickets for 23 runs in 4 overs. She bowled Natalie Sciver and skipper Heather Knight. Both upper middle order batswomen scored 1 and 2 runs. Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav and Radha Yadav took 1 wicket each.

With this defeat, India lost six consecutive games in the shortest format. Earlier, the team lost to New Zealand 3-0. The final T20I of the series would be played at the same venue on Saturday.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More