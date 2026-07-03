England Women Storm Into ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final, Set Up Blockbuster Clash Against Australia

England Women’s Cricket Team: By delivering an impressive 40-run win over South Africa in the second semi-final at The Oval here on Thursday, England established their place in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 final. The hosts survived a poor start to their innings with the fall of wickets falling one after another. A great all-around performance by captain Nat Sciver-Brunt helped the hosts to go past the Proteas. With this win, a very entertaining final against Australia at Lord’s on Sunday is set. England are still undefeated in the tournament and are only one win away from continuing their amazing record of never losing a Women’s World Cup T20 or ODI at home.

England Women lose quick wickets

After South Africa opted to field first, their pace attack made an explosive start. Shabnim Ismail struck with the very first ball of the innings, dismissing Amy Jones, before Marizanne Kapp removed tournament-leading run-scorer Danni Wyatt-Hodge with a superb swinging delivery. Alice Capsey soon followed as England slumped to 23/3 inside the powerplay.

Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight rescue England in first innings

Sciver-Brunt and Heather Knight performed an amazing rescue effort when the hosts were under duress. The momentum was drastically changed as the two put together a tournament-record 133-run partnership for the fourth wicket in Women’s T20 World Cup knockout history. Sciver-Brunt, who missed the last three games with a calf injury, was in complete control, hitting 11 boundaries and a six in a brilliant knock. She tied Suzie Bates and Beth Mooney for the most fifties in the history of the Women’s T20 World Cup with her eighth half-century. Knight gave the ideal support, skillfully rotating the strike before hitting a huge six over midwicket to reach her half-century. Although Nonkululeko Mlaba dismissed both set batters late in the innings to prevent a final flourish, England still posted a competitive 169/5.

Solid performance from England in second innings to set up a 40-run win

South Africa began their chase methodically through captain Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits, who contributed 43 for the opening wicket. However, England struck back when Linsey Smith induced a chance that Sophie Ecclestone safely gathered to eliminate Wolvaardt. Brits batted courageously, hitting a gutsy half-century containing six boundaries while wickets continued to tumble around her. Her expulsion immediately after reaching fifty, caught by Sciver-Brunt off Charlie Dean, virtually ruined South Africa’s hopes of a comeback. The necessary rate was never able to be controlled by England’s disciplined bowling assault. Lauren Bell and Dean got two wickets apiece, while Smith, Ecclestone and Freya Kemp also contributed in as South Africa finished on 129/8 from their 20 overs. Sciver-Brunt also impressed tactically, making effective bowling changes and setting aggressive fields that kept South Africa under constant pressure.

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final: England Women vs Australia Women

England, who won the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2009 in England, are yet to add a second title. The Nat Sciver-Brunt-led side will now play Australia Women in the final at Lord’s, with both teams remaining undefeated in the tournament so far. The Aussies, who have won the title a record six times, would be looking to add a historic seventh title to their trophy cabinet.

Also Read: Virat Kohli’s Childhood Coach Rajkumar Sharma Reveals Plans to Watch Him at Lord’s During India vs England ODI Series