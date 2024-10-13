England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt On WT20 WC Campaign: We Are Happy

Unbeaten England have been in excellent touch at the T20 World Cup and will fancy their chances of keeping their unbeaten status in check when they tackle winless Scotland during the afternoon contest.

Ahead of their match against Scotland in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the United Arab Emirates, England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt expressed her feelings after her team won the first two matches of the competition in their group.

“Two wins out of two we’re pretty happy. We’ve got about a five-day gap now until our next game, so yeah, taking that time to reset, have a couple days off and then go again. I mean we’ll take it each game as each game as it comes and yeah not get too ahead of ourselves but yeah, we’ve obviously got some strong opposition coming up,” Nat Sciver-Brunt said as quoted by the ICC

England’s spin-heavy bowling attack will be tough for Scotland to handle, while top-order batters Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Maia Bouchier will once again try and get their side off to a fast start during the batting Powerplay.

Scotland have only scored more than 100 once at the tournament thus far and will be keen to get some support for the Bryce sisters and Saskia Horley at the top of their batting order.

If Scotland can form a few decent partnerships at the top of their order they may be able to post a decent total, but neighbours England might prove too strong given the depth they have at their disposal.

Scotland all-rounder Priyanaz Chatterji expressed her feelings about singing the country’s national anthem on the ground before the start of the match.

“I mean It’s a big game for us, I guess Scotland and England always have a fair share of rivalry. But I think, being at this tournament, the first one was pretty special. I think we don’t normally get to sing our anthems before the games, so that was very special and to be honest, any time we get the chance to represent our country and sing the anthem is very, very special,” Priyanaz Chatterji said.

(With inputs from ANI)