Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, October 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt On WT20 WC Campaign: We Are Happy

Unbeaten England have been in excellent touch at the T20 World Cup and will fancy their chances of keeping their unbeaten status in check when they tackle winless Scotland during the afternoon contest.

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt On WT20 WC Campaign: We Are Happy

Ahead of their match against Scotland in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the United Arab Emirates, England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt expressed her feelings after her team won the first two matches of the competition in their group.

“Two wins out of two we’re pretty happy. We’ve got about a five-day gap now until our next game, so yeah, taking that time to reset, have a couple days off and then go again. I mean we’ll take it each game as each game as it comes and yeah not get too ahead of ourselves but yeah, we’ve obviously got some strong opposition coming up,” Nat Sciver-Brunt said as quoted by the ICC

Unbeaten England have been in excellent touch at the T20 World Cup and will fancy their chances of keeping their unbeaten status in check when they tackle winless Scotland during the afternoon contest.

England’s spin-heavy bowling attack will be tough for Scotland to handle, while top-order batters Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Maia Bouchier will once again try and get their side off to a fast start during the batting Powerplay.

Scotland have only scored more than 100 once at the tournament thus far and will be keen to get some support for the Bryce sisters and Saskia Horley at the top of their batting order.

If Scotland can form a few decent partnerships at the top of their order they may be able to post a decent total, but neighbours England might prove too strong given the depth they have at their disposal.

Scotland all-rounder Priyanaz Chatterji expressed her feelings about singing the country’s national anthem on the ground before the start of the match.

“I mean It’s a big game for us, I guess Scotland and England always have a fair share of rivalry. But I think, being at this tournament, the first one was pretty special. I think we don’t normally get to sing our anthems before the games, so that was very special and to be honest, any time we get the chance to represent our country and sing the anthem is very, very special,” Priyanaz Chatterji said.

MUST READ | Sanju Samson On Ton Against Bangladesh: I Know How To Handle Pressure

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

England Vs Scotland Nat Sciver-Brunt T20 Women's World Cup
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

Navi Mumbai International Airport Welcomes First Aircraft

Navi Mumbai International Airport Welcomes First Aircraft

Security Increased Outside Salman Khan’s Residence After Baba Siddique’s Murder

Security Increased Outside Salman Khan’s Residence After Baba Siddique’s Murder

Netanyahu Pays Tribute To Ratan Tata: “Champion Of India-Israel Friendship”

Netanyahu Pays Tribute To Ratan Tata: “Champion Of India-Israel Friendship”

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Gang Takes Responsibility For The Murder Of Baba Siddique

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Gang Takes Responsibility For The Murder Of Baba Siddique

Triptii Dimri Felt ‘Performance Pressure’ During The Shoot Of This Scene From Animal

Triptii Dimri Felt ‘Performance Pressure’ During The Shoot Of This Scene From Animal

Entertainment

Security Increased Outside Salman Khan’s Residence After Baba Siddique’s Murder

Security Increased Outside Salman Khan’s Residence After Baba Siddique’s Murder

Triptii Dimri Felt ‘Performance Pressure’ During The Shoot Of This Scene From Animal

Triptii Dimri Felt ‘Performance Pressure’ During The Shoot Of This Scene From Animal

Oviya Leaked Trends On Social Media Amid Her Private Video Goes Viral

Oviya Leaked Trends On Social Media Amid Her Private Video Goes Viral

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Shilpa Shetty Breaks Down, Raj Kundra, Salman Khan Visits Hospital

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Shilpa Shetty Breaks Down, Raj Kundra, Salman Khan Visits Hospital

‘Jigra’ Box Office Collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt’s Film Roars Loud

‘Jigra’ Box Office Collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt’s Film Roars Loud

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

How Meal Prep Can Save Time And Money In India

How Meal Prep Can Save Time And Money In India

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox