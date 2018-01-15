Premier League: A dramatic night of top class English football saw Pep Guardiola's Manchester City taste its first ever defeat this season at the hands of a enthusiastic Liverpool side. With the help of goals from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohammd Salah Liverpool pulled off what no EPL team has managed to do so far in the season. Meanwhile, an Alexis Sanchez less Arsenal were humbled by Bournemouth.

Liverpool did what they have been doing the best this season to bring an end to Premier League leader Manchester City’s unbeaten run. Anfield saw the home team score three goals inside ten minutes to register a historic first of its kind victory. In a high pressing contest both City and Liverpool showcased their attacking prowess but it was the latter who emerged on top. With the help of superb goals from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohammd Salah Liverpool pulled off what no EPL team has managed to do so far in the season.

It was an enthralling encounter of vigorous attacking football which saw both the teams playing their top game. Former Arsenal midfielder Chamberlain was promoted in a wider attacking role and he didn’t disappoint scoring the opener ten minutes into the game to put Liverpool in front. He collected a fine cross from Firmino to slot in a low shot past City keeper Ederson. German ace Leroy Sane grabbed the equaliser for City before the end of half time to ensure the two teams went even after an equally contested first 45 minutes. Liverpool blew apart City in the second half and capitalised smoothly on the defensive errors to bring an end to their dominance.

Firmino who was heavily involved in Liverpool’s build up play finally got is reward in the 59th minute when he chipped in a perfect shot over Ederson to put his side ahead once again and start an explosive goalscoring shower which will drown City in the coming ten minutes. Sadio Mane struck from the edge of the box in the 61st minute to double the lead for Jurgen Klopp’s men and Egyptian magician Mohamed Salah put the last dent when he returned a pass from Ederson into his own nets. From 1-1 in the 59th minute, Liverpool had asserted a staggering 3 goal lead by the 68th minute with the score line reading 4-1.

However, in the dying minutes of the game Klopp’s backline started fading and City substitute Bernando Silva pulled one back to make it 4-2 in the 84th minute. German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan plundered the third for the Citizens in the injury time but couldn’t do enough to grab three points from the away clash. The defeat meant City lost their first time in 23 Premier League games this season. Pep Guardiola’s men despite embracing a hard fought beating remain on top of the English top flight table 15 points ahead of second placed Manchester United.

“Congratulations to Liverpool for the victory,” City manager Pep Guardiola told Sky Sports.

“The game was in our hands at 1-1 but our finishing was not good and then it went suddenly to 4-1. You have to live this kind of situation in the season.

“The reality is we lose the game, we have a week to recover and prepare for the Newcastle game. All credit to the opponent; we know how difficult it is against a Jurgen Klopp team, so aggressive, at Anfield too. We did a good performance,” he added.

It was Liverpool’s first game without their star Philippe Coutinho but Oxlade-Chamberlain with his flair in the midfield ensured that the team doesn’t mean the £142 million Barcelona man. Klopp too expressed happiness on his team’s scintillating display in Coutinho’s absence and said the team can very well play without him.

"WOW. WHAT A GOAL!" Our latest edition of 'Match In A Minute' is now available. 👉 Turn that sound ON 👈 pic.twitter.com/xFNhb2V8nS — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 14, 2018

“He’s probably jumping in his new living room in Barcelona and will be happy about the win tonight,” the German said.

“Of course, for us, it’s important to show we can play without him and we did it, so that’s a very important statement, absolutely,” he added.

Elsewhere Arsenal was defeated 2-1 by Bournemouth in the Premier League. Jordon Ibe scored his first ever goal in the English top flight to help his side register their first ever win against the Gunners. After a goalless first half, Hector Bellerin scored the opener for Wenger’s men in the 52th minute only to see the lead get neutralised as Cherries plundered twice inside five minutes to extend Arsenal’s winless run to five matches. Transfer bound Chilean hit man Alexis Sanchez was thoroughly missed as Wenger lost the plot to save his superstar from securing a move away from the club.

With the help of goals from Ibe and Callum Wilson, Bournemouth floored Arsenal as the miseries continue to pile up on the French manager. The north Londoners look set to embrace yet another frustrating trophy less season after being ousted of the FA Cup and sitting on the 6th spot in the Premier League. The Europa League campaign also looks a daunting task with Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund entering the competition.