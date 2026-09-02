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Home > Sports News > Enzo Fernandez Transfer News: Argentine Star Matches Premier League Record | Check Top 5 EPL Transfer Fees of All-Time

Enzo Fernandez Transfer News: Argentine Star Matches Premier League Record | Check Top 5 EPL Transfer Fees of All-Time

Manchester City have completed the signing of Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea for a record-equalling £125 million transfer fee. The Argentine World Cup winner joins on a five-year deal, matching Alexander Isak’s Premier League transfer record and becoming one of football’s most expensive signings ever.

Enzo Fernandez and Alexander Isak in frame. Image Credit: X
Enzo Fernandez and Alexander Isak in frame. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-09-02 08:04 IST

Enzo Fernandez Transfer News: Manchester City officially announces that Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez has joined them from Chelsea as one of the largest footballers’ transfers ever. The Premier League titans came to an agreement of 125 million for the 25-year-old signing, equalling the British transfer record and reflecting the city’s resolve to win back the league after finishing second to Arsenal the previous season. At the Etihad Stadium, he has signed a five-year deal which coincides with former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca’s return.

Enzo Fernandez at Chelsea

The World Cup champion midfielder moved from Benfica to Chelsea for £106.8 million in January 2023 and became one of the club’s key players. Throughout the 2025-26 season, he recorded 15 goals and provided 7 assists, and his contribution was instrumental in Chelsea achieving honours like winning the FIFA Club World Cup. 

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Deadline day saw the signing confirmed after the club had been engaged in the transfer discussions for weeks, and finally Chelsea agreed to let go of Enzo despite not being able to find a replacement midfielder right away.

Enzo Fernandez Equals Premier League Transfer Record

Manchester City paid 125 million, the same figure Liverpool paid for Alexander Isak’s transfer from Newcastle United in 2025. This makes Fernandez the league’s joint priciest footballer. Because of this deal, Fernandez now has a unique record to his name: of two consecutive transfers each exceeding 100 million. The first transfer was the move to Chelsea, which, at that time, broke records by some margin.

Top 5 Most Expensive Premier League Transfers of All Time

1. Enzo Fernandez – Chelsea to Manchester City (£125 million)

Enzo Fernandez’s transfer from Chelsea to Manchester City matched the record Premier League transfer fee. The Argentine moved from Stamford Bridge for £125 million.

2. Alexander Isak – Newcastle United to Liverpool (£125 million)

Liverpool signing Alexander Isak from Newcastle United in 2025 smashed the all-time Premier League record for transfer fee. 

3. Bradley Barcola – Paris Saint-Germain to Liverpool (£123 million)

Under new manager Andoni Iraola, Liverpool continued their aggressive recruitment as they bought Bradley Barcola from PSG for £123 million.

4. Morgan Rogers – Aston Villa to Chelsea (£117 million)

In an attempt to buy a top striker, Chelsea bought Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa for £117 million in 2026.

5. Elliot Anderson – Nottingham Forest to Manchester City (£116 million)

Attempting to replace Bernardo Silva and Rodri, Manchester City had signed Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest before signing Fernandez from Chelsea.

Also Read: Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City: £125m Transfer Agreed as Chelsea Star Completes Record Premier League Move

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Enzo Fernandez Transfer News: Argentine Star Matches Premier League Record | Check Top 5 EPL Transfer Fees of All-Time
Tags: Alexander IsakBradley BarcolaEnzo Fernandez

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Enzo Fernandez Transfer News: Argentine Star Matches Premier League Record | Check Top 5 EPL Transfer Fees of All-Time
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