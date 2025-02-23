Home
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
  'Epic Triumph'–Rahul Gandhi Hails Team India's Dominant Win Against Pakistan In Champions Trophy 2025

‘Epic Triumph’–Rahul Gandhi Hails Team India’s Dominant Win Against Pakistan In Champions Trophy 2025

Rahul Gandhi’s reaction resonated with cricket fans, as his social media post garnered widespread appreciation.

‘Epic Triumph’–Rahul Gandhi Hails Team India’s Dominant Win Against Pakistan In Champions Trophy 2025

Rahul Gandhi


Following India’s emphatic six-wicket victory against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi lauded Team India’s stellar performance, highlighting the spirit of teamwork and resilience that led to the triumph.

In a statement shared on social media, Rahul Gandhi praised Indian cricketing icons Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer for their match-winning performances. “Epic triumph for Team India! A masterclass in teamwork and resilience, with Kohli’s century leading the charge. A glorious win for every heart that beats for Indian cricket!” he wrote.

Here is Rahul Gandhi’s X Post:

The highly anticipated clash at the Dubai Cricket Stadium saw India comfortably chase down Pakistan’s 242-run target, driven by an extraordinary century from Virat Kohli. The Indian batting maestro remained unbeaten on 100* off 111 balls, achieving a significant milestone by becoming the fastest Indian to reach 14,000 ODI runs, surpassing cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer played a crucial supporting role, scoring 56 off 67 balls to anchor India’s chase.

Rahul Gandhi’s reaction resonated with cricket fans, as his social media post garnered widespread appreciation. His acknowledgment of the team’s efforts was seen as a unifying moment, celebrating India’s sporting excellence on a global stage. Many Congress supporters and cricket enthusiasts echoed his sentiments, praising the Men in Blue for their disciplined approach and dominant display against their arch-rivals.

ALSO READ: ‘Undisputed King Of World Cricket’: Fans Hail Virat Kohli After Spectacular Win Against Pakistan In Champions Trophy 2025

