Following his side's loss to Liverpool in their Premier League match, Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag lauded his opponents for their "clinical finishing" and termed the three goals conceded by the team as "individual errors".

A brace from Luis Diaz was the highlight as United sunk to their second loss in three games against Liverpool by 0-3 in the Premier League on Sunday.

Speaking after the match, Hag said as quoted by Sky Sports, “We made mistakes and they were very clinical in finishing, they did very well.”

“All the three goals are mistakes from us – individual errors. Maybe about the last one, you can debate, ‘where is our double six?’ but all the others, Liverpool did brilliant. Arne took over, the turnover and the way they finished was so good.”

“Do not argue this that the game was level apart from the goals. It is clear Liverpool deserved it. We have to be humble, take this and improve our game,” he concluded.

Diaz capitalised on two errors made by Casemiro in the first half, while Mohammed Salah made it triple for Liverpool with a second-half strike.

Liverpool was denied a goal by a VAR in the sixth minute as Salah got a touch while offside. United fans’ happiness was short-lived as a poor pass from Casemiro was hoovered up by Ryan Gravenberch and it ultimately led to a fine finishing from Diaz in the 35th minute.

Six minutes later, Casemiro’s bad day at pitch took a turn for worse as he was dispossessed and Salah found Diaz, who fired a low shot beyond Andre Onana in the 42nd minute.

Casemiro was replaced by 20-year-old Toby Collyer at half-time and this move forced Kobbie Mainoo into playing a deeper role. He was also dispossessed by Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai found Salah, who wasted no time in tripling the lead in the 56th minute.

Talking about Casemiro’s performance, Ten Hag backed the player, saying, “You know the game. He knows the game. He will go on, we will go on. He is a great player. We will continue this season to improve the team and the players.”

“He improved, and showed so often, that he is a great character. We all have seen great moments from him, being decisive in the midfield. He will show it again, I am sure he will bounce back,” he concluded.

Liverpool is at the second place in the table, with three wins in three matches and a total of nine points. United is in the 14th spot, with a win and two losses, giving them just three points.

(With inputs from ANI)