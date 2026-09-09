Erling Haaland Fight: Man City Star Involved in Heated Clash With Porto’s Pablo Rosario After UCL Brace — WATCH VIDEO

Erling Haaland Fight Video: It was an eventful night for Manchester City’s Erling Haaland in the UEFA Champions League against Porto. The Norwegian striker scored a brace, and moments before the full-time whistle was blown, he was involved in a heated altercation with Pablo Rosario. Right after Haaland scored his second goal in injury time, he was brought down by a late challenge from Porto’s midfielder.

UCL 2026/27: Erling Haaland and Pablo Rosario Shown Yellow Cards









Porto’s midfielder Rosario seemed to have made late challenge of Haaland pulling him down. Haaland wasn’t amused and gave Rosario a punch for it. There was a verbal and physical fight which included some other players from both teams who had to be dragged out of it, the referee stopped the fighting and gave caution to Haaland and Rosario.

Erling Haaland Continues Fine Form in UCL

There is no doubt about the fact that Erling Haaland has been the most prolific goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League since he made his debut. The Norwegian striker has found the back of the net on 59 occasions in as many games. Before coming to Manchester City, Haaland played for Borussia Dortmund and RB Salzburg.

After his brace, Haaland received special praise from his new teammate, Enzo Fernandez. The Argentine, reacting to Haaland’s two goals, said, “Erling Haaland is an animal. He is a beast, so every time he is on the pitch, I’m going to look for him, and hopefully give him many more assists.”

UCL 2026/27: Manchester City Wins Away From Home

Manchester City recorded a 2-0 win against Porto away from home thanks to a brace by Erling Haaland. At the very beginning of the second half, the Norwegian marksman found the top corner of the net and completed the brace in injury time. As a result, it has been a perfect start for Enzo Maresca and his players in their European Championship campaign.

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