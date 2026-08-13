Erling Haaland Image Used on 469kg Cocaine Shipment Seized in Ecuador

Ecuadorian authorities have made a bizarre discovery after intercepting a cocaine shipment carrying the image of Norwegian football superstar Erling Haaland on its packaging.

According to the Associated Press, anti-narcotics officers stopped a suspicious truck on the Pan-American Highway near Ecuador’s border with Colombia on Wednesday after receiving an anonymous tip. A search of the vehicle uncovered 370 green rectangular packages concealed inside a false compartment.

The packages contained a total of 469 kilograms (1,034 pounds) of cocaine. Their estimated value was placed at more than $11 million in the United States and close to €20 million on the European black market.

What caught investigators’ attention, however, was not only the enormous quantity of drugs but also the stickers attached to the packages. Each bore the image of Haaland, the Manchester City and Norway striker who has become one of world football’s most recognisable stars.

The truck driver was arrested during the operation. Police also arrested a woman identified as María R., who was carrying Colombian identification, according to the AP report.

Why Haaland’s image appeared on the cocaine shipment remains unclear. However, authorities say the use of celebrity photographs on drug packages is not unusual. Criminal organisations often employ distinctive images, logos or markings to identify shipments, indicate their origin or distinguish their products from those of rival networks.

Haaland is not the first footballer whose likeness has appeared on seized narcotics. Images of Argentina captain Lionel Messi have also reportedly been discovered on drug packages in previous cases, highlighting the unusual ways in which criminal groups exploit the popularity of football stars.

The incident comes shortly after Haaland’s return from the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Norway. The striker was among the tournament’s notable performers, although Norway’s campaign ended in the quarter-finals after a 2-1 extra-time defeat to England. The result ended their historic run.

Haaland is now expected to return to action for Manchester City in the FA Community Shield against Arsenal on Sunday, August 16. The match will be played at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 3pm BST.

The fixture will mark the curtain-raiser to the new English domestic season. City qualified as FA Cup winners, while Arsenal enter the contest as Premier League champions. Haaland’s involvement will depend on his post-World Cup recovery and preparation, but his return is among the major talking points ahead of the clash.

For now, the bizarre cocaine seizure has placed Haaland’s name in an unexpected international spotlight, despite the footballer having no connection to the criminal operation.