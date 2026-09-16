Erling Haaland Transfer News: Real Madrid, Barcelona Prepare For Manchester City Star’s Potential 2027 Exit | Latest Report

Erling Haaland Transfer News: Erling Haaland’s future at Manchester City is making headlines, with the latest reports suggesting a move to Spain for the Norwegian striker. Haaland, who has been one of the best players in recent years, could find himself joining one the top two clubs in Spain as both Real Madrid and Barcelona show keen interest in his future.

Erling Haaland Set to Leave Manchester City?

Sources reveal that although Haaland extended his contract with Man City till 2034, La Liga Real Madrid and Barcelona are considering that he might eventually leave in search of a fresh challenge. Despite that, neither club is expecting the transfer to materialize very quickly as they are still keeping an eye on the situation while making their own projections for the upcoming seasons.

Haaland proved to be one of the top performers for the Citizens after joining Borussia Dortmund in summer 2022. The Norwegian continues to score goals on target regularly and is a key figure in City’s strategies under Enzo Maresca. His standout performance during the Champions League win against Porto and his contribution to the club’s ongoing 2026-27 campaign were among the examples.

Real Madrid Shows Interest in Erling Haaland

The latest rumour of Haaland joining Real Madrid comes on the back of their interest in the player that has been going on for years. Besides that, they have constantly been tied to the Norwegian striker Haaland even before he was transferred to Manchester City.

Barcelona Emerges as Potential Destination

Barcelona have also been mentioned as a possible destination. Based on reports, the club is thinking about its long-term attacking line plans, and they see Haaland as one of the top forwards who could lead the team in the coming years. Anyway, Barcelona are watching other strikers too, so any transfer is still a long way from being a reality here.

Transfer Rumours Circulate Erling Haaland

While transfer rumors continue to circulate, there is currently no indication that Haaland is actively pushing for an exit from Manchester City. In fact, his contract extension in 2025 significantly strengthened City’s position, and the club has repeatedly insisted that the striker remains committed to its long-term project.

For now, a transfer to either Real Madrid or Barcelona remains speculative. However, with Haaland set to enter the prime years of his career by 2027, Europe’s biggest clubs are expected to continue monitoring one of football’s most sought-after stars. Whether he remains in Manchester or eventually heads to Spain is likely to be one of the biggest transfer stories over the next few years.

Also Read: Premier League 2026-27 Points Table: Arsenal, Manchester City Stay Perfect; Hull City Break Into Top Four After Matchday 4 | Full Standings