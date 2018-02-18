Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez stood out as Barcelona brushed aside challenge from Eibar in the La Liga to have a decent warm-up for their Champions League last-16 clash against Chelsea. Hailing his men for the brilliant composure displayed in the win, Valverde praised his side for not worrying about Chelsea and bringing the club back to winning ways in the Spanish top flight.

Barcelona produced yet another comprehensive performance in the La Liga as they defeated Eibar 2-0 to have a perfect warm-up for their Champions League clash against Chelsea next week. Lionel Messi stood out as the best player on the day as he created a brilliant lay off for Luis Suarez to open the scoring for his side and was also heavily involved in Jordi Alba’s second. Manager Ernesto Valverde was happy with his side’s performance and hailed them for keeping their focus intact on the game at hand rather than drifting their minds towards the big Champions League battle.

After two successive draws in the Spanish league against Espanyol and Getafe, Barcelona came back to winning ways with the victory and will take a lot of confidence in the Chelsea game. Unlike other top sides, Valverde opted not to rest his big guns and started with Andres Iniesta taking the captain’s armband and Philippe Coutinho remaining on the bench despite the Liverpool player being banned from taking part in the European competition this season. The win gives Barcelona a formidable 10 points lead in the domestic table from second-placed Atletico Madrid.

Luis Suarez netted the first for Barca in the 16th minute when he was fed in a perfect pass from Messi, who toyed around three defenders before sliding it to Suarez in a one on one spot with the Eibar keeper. Suarez scored his 17th goal of the season and now remains only three goals behind Messi who is La Liga’s top scorer this season. The Argentine talisman produced another moment of brilliance when his strike was denied by Marco Dmitrovic and gave Alba an opportunity which he grabbed with both hands and handed Barca a 2-0 invincible lead.

“This match was very important for us after two draws in the league,” said Valverde post win, as quoted by the Spanish media. “I don’t care much about Chelsea, our objective was to win again. In Ipurua everybody suffers, nobody wins easy, but Tuesday is another story,” he added. The former Athletic Bilbao manager has now equalled the club record of 31 unbeaten games in the La Liga which had been aced under Pep Guardiola in the 2010/11 campaign.

The Barcelona manager also praised Eibar who were tough on the ball and looked like a threat going forward. Deeming the win as an important one, Valverde said, “Eibar pushed us very hard and were at a very high level, and I attribute our suffering to that. They were on an incredible streak of their own so the win has double merit.”

“We are delighted with how things are going and that means we are doing something right, now we must continue,” he added. Barcelona will face Chelsea in their opening leg of the Champions League last-16 clash on Wednesday.