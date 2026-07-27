Esha Singh Bags Gold, Manu Bhaker Wins Bronze In Hangzhou ISSF World Cup

India enjoyed a memorable outing at the ISSF World Cup in Hangzhou as Esha Singh clinched the gold medal in the women’s 25m pistol event, while double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker produced a spirited comeback to secure bronze and give the country a double podium finish.

Esha, who set a world record in the discipline earlier this year, once again demonstrated her class with a dominant display in the final. The Hyderabad shooter remained in control from the opening series and finished with an impressive 40 hits out of a possible 50 to claim the gold medal.

She finished three points ahead of China’s Yueyue Zhang, who had to settle for silver after failing to match the Indian’s consistency in the medal round.

The victory further cemented Esha’s status as one of the leading pistol shooters in world shooting and continued her remarkable run of form in 2026.

While Esha cruised to the title, Manu Bhaker had to dig deep to secure her place on the podium. The Olympic bronze medallist was locked in a tense battle with North Korea’s Hyon Gyong Pak for third place.

The contest eventually went to a shoot-off, with neither shooter able to be separated after the first attempt. Manu kept her composure during the second shoot-off, edging past her opponent to clinch the bronze medal and ensure India celebrated two medals in the same event.

The twin podium finishes also strengthened India’s overall position in the competition.

Earlier in the tournament, Sainyam had opened India’s medal account by winning silver in the women’s 10m air pistol event. With Esha’s gold and Manu’s bronze, India’s tally now stands at three medals, lifting the country to second place in the overall standings.

Hosts China continue to lead the medal table with 14 medals, including six golds, underlining their dominance at the competition.

The day, however, ended on a disappointing note for India’s rifle shooters in the men’s 50m rifle 3-positions event.

Both Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Niraj Kumar reached the eight-man final after impressive performances in qualification but failed to convert their opportunities into podium finishes.

Aishwary finished sixth with 314.3 points, while Niraj ended seventh after scoring 303.4.

China’s Olympic champion Zhang Changhong produced a sensational performance to win the gold medal with a world-record score of 363 points. Hungary’s Istvan Peni claimed silver, while Individual Neutral Athlete Matvei Potapov completed the podium with bronze.

Despite the disappointment in the rifle event, India’s pistol shooters once again stole the spotlight, with Esha Singh’s commanding gold and Manu Bhaker’s hard-fought bronze providing another significant boost ahead of the upcoming major international championships.