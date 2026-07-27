LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Esha Singh Bags Gold, Manu Bhaker Wins Bronze In Hangzhou ISSF World Cup

Esha Singh Bags Gold, Manu Bhaker Wins Bronze In Hangzhou ISSF World Cup

Esha Singh won gold and Manu Bhaker claimed bronze in the women's 25m pistol event as India climbed to second place at the ISSF World Cup in Hangzhou.

Esha Singh Bags Gold Manu Bhaker Wins Bronze In ISSF World Cup. Photo X
Esha Singh Bags Gold Manu Bhaker Wins Bronze In ISSF World Cup. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Mon 2026-07-27 15:05 IST

India enjoyed a memorable outing at the ISSF World Cup in Hangzhou as Esha Singh clinched the gold medal in the women’s 25m pistol event, while double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker produced a spirited comeback to secure bronze and give the country a double podium finish.

Esha, who set a world record in the discipline earlier this year, once again demonstrated her class with a dominant display in the final. The Hyderabad shooter remained in control from the opening series and finished with an impressive 40 hits out of a possible 50 to claim the gold medal.

You Might Be Interested In

She finished three points ahead of China’s Yueyue Zhang, who had to settle for silver after failing to match the Indian’s consistency in the medal round.

The victory further cemented Esha’s status as one of the leading pistol shooters in world shooting and continued her remarkable run of form in 2026.

While Esha cruised to the title, Manu Bhaker had to dig deep to secure her place on the podium. The Olympic bronze medallist was locked in a tense battle with North Korea’s Hyon Gyong Pak for third place.

The contest eventually went to a shoot-off, with neither shooter able to be separated after the first attempt. Manu kept her composure during the second shoot-off, edging past her opponent to clinch the bronze medal and ensure India celebrated two medals in the same event.

The twin podium finishes also strengthened India’s overall position in the competition.

Earlier in the tournament, Sainyam had opened India’s medal account by winning silver in the women’s 10m air pistol event. With Esha’s gold and Manu’s bronze, India’s tally now stands at three medals, lifting the country to second place in the overall standings.

Hosts China continue to lead the medal table with 14 medals, including six golds, underlining their dominance at the competition.

The day, however, ended on a disappointing note for India’s rifle shooters in the men’s 50m rifle 3-positions event.

Both Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Niraj Kumar reached the eight-man final after impressive performances in qualification but failed to convert their opportunities into podium finishes.

Aishwary finished sixth with 314.3 points, while Niraj ended seventh after scoring 303.4.

China’s Olympic champion Zhang Changhong produced a sensational performance to win the gold medal with a world-record score of 363 points. Hungary’s Istvan Peni claimed silver, while Individual Neutral Athlete Matvei Potapov completed the podium with bronze.

Despite the disappointment in the rifle event, India’s pistol shooters once again stole the spotlight, with Esha Singh’s commanding gold and Manu Bhaker’s hard-fought bronze providing another significant boost ahead of the upcoming major international championships.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Esha Singh Bags Gold, Manu Bhaker Wins Bronze In Hangzhou ISSF World Cup
Tags: esha singhesha singh goldissf world cupissf world cup hangzhouManu Bhakermanu bhaker bronze

RELATED News

Sanju Samson Reveals Virat Kohli’s Fitness Secret, Admits He Couldn’t Follow It for Long

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5: Tejaswin Shankar Headlines India’s Medal Hunt; Athletics, Weightlifting, Swimming, And Gymnastics in Focus

Gianni Infantino’s 106,000km World Cup Journey Draws Criticism Over FIFA’s Green Commitments

Nepal vs Namibia Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch NEP vs NAM, ICC CWC League 2?

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5 (27 July) India Schedule: Full Fixtures, Medal Events, India Timings & Live Streaming Details

LATEST NEWS

Is Your Data Safe? What Is Behind Alleged Bank of Baroda Data Leak? What We Need To Know

Food Combos to Avoid: Should You Ever Mix Sweets With Alcohol?

The Next Economy Forum 2026 Concludes Successfully at the House of Lords, UK Parliament Focused on Innovation, Sustainability, and Global Collaboration

Who Is Uttarakhand BJP President Mahendra Bhatt Facing Backlash Over His Remarks on Students?

ICAI Luxembourg Successfully Hosts the 1st ICAI International Conference 2026 – Europe

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal Accuses Wife Ritika Chauhan Of Infidelity, Shares Alleged ‘Proof’ In New Video

Sundar Pichai’s AI Bet Pays Off, So Why Does Alphabet Stock Fall Despite Google’s 24% Revenue Jump?

Esha Singh Bags Gold, Manu Bhaker Wins Bronze In Hangzhou ISSF World Cup

Yash Reveals The Biggest Challenge Of Playing Ravana In Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: ‘Everyone Already…’

What Happened To This Karnataka Student’s NEET Re-Exam Score? She Claims 668 Became Minus 11

Esha Singh Bags Gold, Manu Bhaker Wins Bronze In Hangzhou ISSF World Cup

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Esha Singh Bags Gold, Manu Bhaker Wins Bronze In Hangzhou ISSF World Cup

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Esha Singh Bags Gold, Manu Bhaker Wins Bronze In Hangzhou ISSF World Cup
Esha Singh Bags Gold, Manu Bhaker Wins Bronze In Hangzhou ISSF World Cup
Esha Singh Bags Gold, Manu Bhaker Wins Bronze In Hangzhou ISSF World Cup
Esha Singh Bags Gold, Manu Bhaker Wins Bronze In Hangzhou ISSF World Cup

QUICK LINKS