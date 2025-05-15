Home
Espanyol vs Barcelona: Barcelona One Step Away From Glory As Yamal’s Stunner Edges Espanyol In Derby Clash

Barcelona are just moments away from securing their 28th La Liga title after teenage sensation Lamine Yamal fired a sensational goal against Espanyol in the 55th minute, putting the Catalans 1-0 ahead. The match, held at the RCDE Stadium, saw a tense first half with multiple chances but no breakthrough.

Espanyol vs Barcelona: Barcelona One Step Away From Glory As Yamal’s Stunner Edges Espanyol In Derby Clash


Barcelona are just minutes away from clinching the 2024–25 La Liga title after a stunning strike from teenage sensation Lamine Yamal gave them a 1-0 lead over city rivals Espanyol in the Catalan derby.

Yamal’s Brilliance Breaks the Deadlock

It was a tense and goalless first half at the RCDE Stadium, with both sides having chances but failing to find the net. Espanyol threatened on the counter several times, while Barcelona controlled possession but lacked cutting edge in the final third.

However, the deadlock was finally broken in the 55th minute. Barcelona’s prodigious talent Lamine Yamal, who had looked threatening throughout the game, cut in from the right wing and curled a sensational shot from outside the box into the top left corner. It was a moment of magic that left the home fans stunned and gave Barcelona the all-important lead.

The goal was Yamal’s eighth of the La Liga season and one that may be remembered as the title-clincher for the Catalan giants.

First-Half Drama and Espanyol’s Missed Chances

The match began in dramatic fashion as news broke of a car incident outside the stadium. According to regional police, several people were injured after a vehicle lost control and drove into a crowd. Fortunately, none of the injuries were reported as serious, and the game resumed shortly after a brief stoppage.

On the pitch, Espanyol showed resilience, creating opportunities through captain Javi Puado and El Hilali, who both tested the Barcelona backline. Barça’s goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny had to come off his line multiple times to deal with dangerous through balls.

Barcelona, meanwhile, had their own share of near misses. Robert Lewandowski came close with a volley that flashed across goal, and Yamal shot over the bar after a promising setup by Pedri.

Injuries and Tactical Changes

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick was forced into early changes. Captain Ronald Araujo appeared to suffer a leg injury and was substituted for young defender Pau Cubarsí in the 51st minute. Earlier, Balde replaced Martin at left-back after the break.

Despite the setbacks, Barcelona remained composed and gradually increased the pressure. Their persistence paid off with Yamal’s wonder goal.

What’s at Stake

As things stand, this narrow lead is enough for Barcelona to seal their 28th La Liga title at the final whistle. A draw would delay their celebrations and keep the title race open for at least another matchday. But with less than 30 minutes remaining and their arch-rivals on the ropes, Hansi Flick’s men can almost touch the silverware.

A Tale of Two Managers

Before kickoff, a moment of sportsmanship was shared between the managers, with Flick and Espanyol’s Manolo Gonzalez embracing on the sidelines. However, the stakes couldn’t be more contrasting — Flick is chasing championship glory in his debut season with Barça, while Gonzalez is fighting to keep his team above the relegation zone.

Looking Ahead

With the title within reach, Barcelona will aim to close the match professionally and avoid late drama. Espanyol, despite their strong resistance, now face an uphill task to salvage something from the match.

If the scoreline holds, the celebrations will begin at full-time, and the Blaugrana can start planning their victory parade — powered by the brilliance of 16-year-old Yamal, who continues to write history with every touch.

