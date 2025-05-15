Home
Friday, May 16, 2025
  Home»
  Sports»
  • Espanyol vs Barcelona: Title On Zhe Line In Catalan Derby – How To Watch, Lineups, Match Info

Espanyol vs Barcelona: Title On Zhe Line In Catalan Derby – How To Watch, Lineups, Match Info

Barcelona are just one win away from clinching the 2025 La Liga title as they face Espanyol in a high-stakes Catalan derby. Find out how to watch live and see potential lineups.

Espanyol vs Barcelona: Title On Zhe Line In Catalan Derby – How To Watch, Lineups, Match Info


The Catalan derby is currently underway at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona, where Barcelona are just 90 minutes away from clinching their 28th La Liga title. The Blaugrana are taking on Espanyol in what could become a historic night for Xavi’s men and their fans across the world.

Live Coverage Details (India)

  • Date: Thursday, May 16, 2025 (IST)

  • Kickoff Time: 1:00 AM IST (Match started) | 3:30 PM ET

  • Where to Watch in India:

    • TV: Sports18 Network

    • Live Stream: JioCinema, Voot Select

What’s at Stake Tonight?

Barcelona entered this derby just three points away from securing the 2025 La Liga title. A victory tonight would not only bring silverware back to Camp Nou, but also confirm their dominance in a season where they recently defeated arch-rivals Real Madrid in a fiery El Clásico.

For Espanyol, the stakes are just as intense — pride, local rivalry, and their own league survival are all on the line.

Lineups (Confirmed)

Espanyol
Formation: 4-3-3
Garcia; El Hilali, Kumbulla, Cabrera, Romero; Exposito, Gonzalez, Lozano; Jofre, Puado, Roberto

Barcelona
Formation: 4-2-3-1
Szczesny; Garcia, Christensen, Cubarsi, Balde; Pedri, De Jong; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Lewandowski

Match Atmosphere:

With the RCDE Stadium packed and buzzing, this derby is living up to its reputation. Local passion is on full display as Espanyol try to spoil Barcelona’s title celebrations, while the Blaugrana aim to seal the league with two matches to spare.

Stay tuned for updates as this high-stakes clash unfolds!

Don’t Miss the Final Moments!

The match is live and reaching a fever pitch. Catch the action now on Sports18 or stream it on JioCinema/Voot Select in India.

Kashmiri Waiter In Doha Thanks Trump For Peace, Says White House Press Secretary
Espanyol vs Barcelona: Barcelona One Step Away From Glory As Yamal's Stunner Edges Espanyol In...
Espanyol vs Barcelona: Title On Zhe Line In Catalan Derby – How To Watch, Lineups,...
Caught On Drone: Jaish Terrorists Hiding Just Before Pulwama Encounter
Gondia Court Acquits Actor Vijay Raaz In 2020 Sexual Harassment Case
Tornado Outbreak And Severe Storms To Slam Midwest, Plains Through Early Next Week
