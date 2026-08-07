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Home > Sports News > ETPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane Makes Surprise Franchise Move After International Retirement; Details Inside

ETPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane Makes Surprise Franchise Move After International Retirement; Details Inside

Fresh off IPL and international retirement, veteran Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane has confirmed his participation in the inaugural edition of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL) as the competition gets a boost in the form of one of the most respected and shrewd leaders.

ETPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane Makes Surprise Franchise Move After International Retirement; Details Inside. (Image Credits: IPL X)
ETPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane Makes Surprise Franchise Move After International Retirement; Details Inside. (Image Credits: IPL X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-08-07 15:36 IST

Fresh off IPL and international retirement, veteran Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane has confirmed his participation in the inaugural edition of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL) as the competition gets a boost in the form of one of the most respected and shrewd leaders. On August 7, Friday, the Amsterdam Flames announced the signing of the 38-year-old, who will play under the captaincy of Mitchell Marsh.

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“Ajinkya Rahane represents everything you want in a professional cricketer” – Steve Waugh

Widely admired for his leadership, consistency and professionalism, Rahane joins Amsterdam Flames at a time when European cricket is entering an exciting new phase of development. His arrival underlines the franchise’s ambition to build a world-class brand while contributing meaningfully to the long-term growth of the sport. With an international career spanning more than 190 appearances across formats, Rahane has consistently earned the respect of teammates, opponents and fans alike through his calm leadership, technical excellence and commitment to the game. His decision to join Amsterdam Flames reflects a belief that Europe represents one of cricket’s greatest opportunities for expansion and that experienced global players have an important role to play in helping accelerate that journey.


Steve Waugh, Co-Founder and Chief Cricket Officer of Amsterdam Flames, welcomed Rahane to the club:

“Ajinkya Rahane represents everything you want in a professional cricketer–skill, resilience, humility and leadership. Throughout his career he has earned enormous respect across the cricket world, not only for his performances but for the way he has conducted himself on and off the field. I have seen first-hand the composure and leadership he brings under pressure, and those qualities help shape winning cultures. His experience, leadership and character will be invaluable as we build Amsterdam Flames into one of Europe’s premier cricket clubs.”


Speaking about joining Amsterdam Flames, Ajinkya Rahane said:

“Cricket has given me so much, and I have always believed that players have a responsibility to leave the game stronger than they found it. Europe is entering an exciting phase and has the potential to become one of cricket’s most promising frontiers. What impressed me about Amsterdam Flames is the ambition to build something meaningful that creates a lasting impact both on and off the field. I’m excited to work alongside the management to build a successful franchise while helping inspire the next generation and strengthen cricket’s future across Europe.”

The Maharashtra-born cricketer had captained the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in his final season of IPL.

(With inputs from ANI)

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ETPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane Makes Surprise Franchise Move After International Retirement; Details Inside
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ETPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane Makes Surprise Franchise Move After International Retirement; Details Inside

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ETPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane Makes Surprise Franchise Move After International Retirement; Details Inside
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