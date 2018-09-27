For Germany, it will be the first major international football tournament in the country after the 2006 World Cup. Former Bayern Munich and Germany skipper Philipp Lahm was the ambassador of Germany for Euro 2020 and played an instrumental role in pipping Turkey to win the hosting rights.

Germany on Thursday won the hosting rights for Euro 2024 after seeing off stiff competition from Turkey, announced European football governing body UEFA. Germany, which has one of the leading football leagues in the world, boasts of a string of top-class stadiums and is more than equipped to host the football extravaganza. However, UEFA’s decision to stick to one nation for hosting Euro has come as surprise after Euro 2020’s hosting rights were given to 12 different countries.

Euro 2024 will be hosted across 10 cities in Germany and apart from Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena and Borussia Dortmund’s Westfalenstadion, the footballing tournament will be played at the home grounds of Berlin, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Leipzig, Frankfurt, Cologne, Dusseldorf and Berlin.

For Euro 2020, UEFA decided to grant hosting rights to a dozen countries. England, Spain, Italy, Germany, Netherlands, Russia, Denmark, Scotland, Hungary, Azerbaijan, Ireland and Romania will all host group stage matches of the next edition of Euro. However, UEFA quickly switched back to the traditional arrangement of granting just one country the hosting rights.

Portugal are the reigning champions of the Euro trophy after they toppled 2016’s edition hosts France in the final.

