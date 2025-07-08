LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Women’s Euro 2025 Daily: Spain Crush Belgium in Late Surge

Women’s Euro 2025 Daily: Spain Crush Belgium in Late Surge

Spain powered past Belgium 6-2 after a tense start, sealing a UEFA Women's Euro 2025 quarterfinal spot. Belgium twice leveled but couldn’t handle Spain’s late surge. Goals from González, Caldentey, Pina, and Putellas highlighted La Roja’s dominance. Belgium exited the tournament after Italy's late draw

UEFA Euro 2025
UEFA Euro 2025 Spain vs Belgium

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 08:50:28 IST

Spain delivered a second-half masterclass to overpower Belgium 6-2 and book their place in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 quarterfinals. The reigning FIFA Women’s World Cup champions started sluggishly and found themselves locked in a fierce battle for nearly an hour, with Belgium twice coming from behind to level the game. At 2-2 early in the second half, the upset looked impossible. However, once Spain shifted gears, they left Belgium in the dust.

Belgium’s Fight Shows Spain’s Vulnerability

Belgium executed their game plan well in the opening stages. Justine Vanhaevermaet canceled out Alexia Putellas’ early goal with a powerful header from a corner. After Irene Paredes restored Spain’s lead, Hannah Eurlings replied with a brilliant solo goal on the counterattack , strength, pace, and composure all on display.

It was a spirited showing that exposed some cracks in Spain’s usually solid defense. Belgium’s set-piece threat and quick transitions revealed a potential blueprint for beating the favorites. But that was as far as it went.

Spain’s Class Too Much to Contain

After the equalizer, Spain took full control. Esther González fired in her third of the tournament to regain the lead, followed by Mariona Caldentey’s composed finish on the hour mark. Then came a show-stopping strike from Clàudia Pina, curling a long-range effort into the top corner. Putellas added her second late on, her third of the tournament, to wrap up the win.

Spain finished with over 30 shots , 21 in the second half alone and underlined why they remain favorites to lift the trophy.

Belgium, now eliminated after Italy’s late draw with Portugal, can take pride in their performance. But Spain’s late surge showed why they’re still the team to beat.

