Europa League 2026 Qualifiers Today: Check Matches, Timings, Teams, Venues and Live Streaming Details

Europa League 2026 Qualifiers Today: The UEFA Europa League 2026-27 qualifying campaign continues on Thursday, August 13, with 12 second-leg matches in the third qualifying round. Several teams will look to protect first-leg advantages, while others need to overturn deficits to keep their hopes of reaching the next round alive. Here are all the details, including the matches, timings, teams, venues and live streaming information, with all kick-off times in IST.

Europa League 2026 Qualifiers Today: Match Details

Omonia FC vs Lincoln Red Imps: 10:00 PM IST (Agg. 1-1) – GSP Stadium, Nicosia

10:00 PM IST (Agg. 1-1) – GSP Stadium, Nicosia Universitatea Craiova vs KuPS Kuopio: 10:00 PM IST (Agg. 1-1) – Stadionul Ion Oblemenco, Craiova

10:00 PM IST (Agg. 1-1) – Stadionul Ion Oblemenco, Craiova Pafos FC vs FC Salzburg: 10:00 PM IST (Agg. 0-1) – Alphamega Stadium, Limassol

10:00 PM IST (Agg. 0-1) – Alphamega Stadium, Limassol Beşiktaş JK vs FC Hradec Králové: 10:00 PM IST (Agg. 1-0) – Tüpraş Stadyumu, Istanbul

10:00 PM IST (Agg. 1-0) – Tüpraş Stadyumu, Istanbul Górnik Zabrze vs Ferencvárosi TC: 10:00 PM IST (Agg. 0-1) – Stadion im. Ernesta Pohla, Zabrze

10:00 PM IST (Agg. 0-1) – Stadion im. Ernesta Pohla, Zabrze KÍ Klaksvík vs Lech Poznań: 10:30 PM IST (Agg. 0-1) – Við Djúpumýrar, Klaksvík

10:30 PM IST (Agg. 0-1) – Við Djúpumýrar, Klaksvík Víkingur Reykjavík vs FC Thun: 11:00 PM IST (Agg. 0-3) – Víkingsvollur, Reykjavík

11:00 PM IST (Agg. 0-3) – Víkingsvollur, Reykjavík PFC CSKA Sofia vs Maccabi Tel Aviv: 11:30 PM IST (Agg. 3-0) – Vasil Levski National Stadium, Sofia

11:30 PM IST (Agg. 3-0) – Vasil Levski National Stadium, Sofia R.S.C. Anderlecht vs PAOK FC: 12:00 AM IST, August 14 (Agg. 0-1) – Lotto Park, Brussels

12:00 AM IST, August 14 (Agg. 0-1) – Lotto Park, Brussels Rangers F.C. vs Jagiellonia Białystok: 12:00 AM IST, August 14 (Agg. 1-2) – Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

12:00 AM IST, August 14 (Agg. 1-2) – Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Heart of Midlothian vs S.L. Benfica: 12:15 AM IST, August 14 (Agg. 1-6) – Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh

12:15 AM IST, August 14 (Agg. 1-6) – Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh KF Egnatia vs Shamrock Rovers: 12:30 AM IST, August 14 (Agg. 1-3) – Arena Kombëtare, Tirana

Where to Watch Europa League 2026 Qualifiers Live on TV in India?

The Europa League qualifying matches are not expected to be televised on a dedicated TV channel in India. Fans should check their local listings and the respective clubs’ official channels for any match-specific broadcast announcements.