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Home > Sports News > Europa League 2026 Qualifiers Today: Check Matches, Timings, Teams, Venues and Live Streaming Details

Europa League 2026 Qualifiers Today: Check Matches, Timings, Teams, Venues and Live Streaming Details

The UEFA Europa League 2026-27 qualifying campaign continues on Thursday, August 13, with 12 second-leg matches in the third qualifying round. Several teams will look to protect first-leg advantages, while others need to overturn deficits to keep their hopes of reaching the next round alive. Here are all the details, including the matches, timings, teams, venues and live streaming information, with all kick-off times in IST.

Europa League 2026 Qualifiers Today: Check Matches, Timings, Teams, Venues and Live Streaming Details
Europa League 2026 Qualifiers Today: Check Matches, Timings, Teams, Venues and Live Streaming Details

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-08-13 15:28 IST

Europa League 2026 Qualifiers Today: The UEFA Europa League 2026-27 qualifying campaign continues on Thursday, August 13, with 12 second-leg matches in the third qualifying round. Several teams will look to protect first-leg advantages, while others need to overturn deficits to keep their hopes of reaching the next round alive. Here are all the details, including the matches, timings, teams, venues and live streaming information, with all kick-off times in IST.

Europa League 2026 Qualifiers Today: Match Details

  • Omonia FC vs Lincoln Red Imps: 10:00 PM IST (Agg. 1-1) – GSP Stadium, Nicosia
  • Universitatea Craiova vs KuPS Kuopio: 10:00 PM IST (Agg. 1-1) – Stadionul Ion Oblemenco, Craiova
  • Pafos FC vs FC Salzburg: 10:00 PM IST (Agg. 0-1) – Alphamega Stadium, Limassol
  • Beşiktaş JK vs FC Hradec Králové: 10:00 PM IST (Agg. 1-0) – Tüpraş Stadyumu, Istanbul
  • Górnik Zabrze vs Ferencvárosi TC: 10:00 PM IST (Agg. 0-1) – Stadion im. Ernesta Pohla, Zabrze
  • KÍ Klaksvík vs Lech Poznań: 10:30 PM IST (Agg. 0-1) – Við Djúpumýrar, Klaksvík
  • Víkingur Reykjavík vs FC Thun: 11:00 PM IST (Agg. 0-3) – Víkingsvollur, Reykjavík
  • PFC CSKA Sofia vs Maccabi Tel Aviv: 11:30 PM IST (Agg. 3-0) – Vasil Levski National Stadium, Sofia
  • R.S.C. Anderlecht vs PAOK FC: 12:00 AM IST, August 14 (Agg. 0-1) – Lotto Park, Brussels
  • Rangers F.C. vs Jagiellonia Białystok: 12:00 AM IST, August 14 (Agg. 1-2) – Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow
  • Heart of Midlothian vs S.L. Benfica: 12:15 AM IST, August 14 (Agg. 1-6) – Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh
  • KF Egnatia vs Shamrock Rovers: 12:30 AM IST, August 14 (Agg. 1-3) – Arena Kombëtare, Tirana

Where to Watch Europa League 2026 Qualifiers Live on TV in India?

The Europa League qualifying matches are not expected to be televised on a dedicated TV channel in India. Fans should check their local listings and the respective clubs’ official channels for any match-specific broadcast announcements.

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Europa League 2026 Qualifiers Today: Check Matches, Timings, Teams, Venues and Live Streaming Details
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Europa League 2026 Qualifiers Today: Check Matches, Timings, Teams, Venues and Live Streaming Details
Europa League 2026 Qualifiers Today: Check Matches, Timings, Teams, Venues and Live Streaming Details
Europa League 2026 Qualifiers Today: Check Matches, Timings, Teams, Venues and Live Streaming Details
Europa League 2026 Qualifiers Today: Check Matches, Timings, Teams, Venues and Live Streaming Details

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